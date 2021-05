Finding just the right window coverings for your home can be frustrating! But if you know how to sew, you can make your own curtains. Amaryllis at Ohoh Deco shows how she sewed a set of pretty tie up curtains for her home. The ties allow you to easily adjust the length of the curtain. When they’re tied up, you get a pretty scalloped effect at the bottom. Head over to Ohoh Deco to see how you can make some for your own home.