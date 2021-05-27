Cancel
Sterling Surges on BoE Rate Hike Talks, Canadian Dollar Rebound

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSterling jumps broadly today as a BoE officials indicated that rate hike could come next year. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said there is nothing in data that suggests a delay to reopening on June 21, even though some more time is needed to assess the situation. Nevertheless, Canadian Dollar is even stronger for now. On the other hand, Swiss Franc and Yen are the worst performing ones, following rise in treasury yields. US 10-year yield is back above 1.6 handle ahead of US session.

www.actionforex.com
