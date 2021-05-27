Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Journal Profile: From learning ASL to moving to ATX, Sherri Turpin has found true passion in her executive role

By Kathryn Hardison
bizjournals
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSherri Turpin, a Texas native, recently achieved a long-term goal by moving her California-based tech companies to Austin. ZVRS and Purple Communications provide interpretation services through technology for those who are deaf and hard of hearing, and Turpin says her role as CEO of these companies has been a life-altering experience. Click through to read more about one of ATX's newest tech leaders.

www.bizjournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atx#Asl#Tech Companies#Journal Profile#Atx#Purple Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessecommercebytes.com

Former eBay CEO Devin Wenig Named to Salesforce Advisory Board

Salesforce has named former eBay CEO Devin Wenig to its Global Advisory Board to expand international growth. The board will provide strategic guidance and support the company’s growth into new markets, “deepening Salesforce’s role as a trusted digital advisor to CEOs and leaders around the world.”. Salesforce explained in Thursday’...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Incedo Partners With Aurochs Software To Bring World Class Sales Tools And Services For Pharmaceutical Commercial Operations To Life Science Clients

ISELIN, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incedo Inc. and Aurochs Software today announced a long-term strategic partnership to provide world class tools and services to life sciences clients in the commercial space. The partnership will complement the depth of the Incedo services portfolio and provide tools to meet the...
Kidselevatecounselingaz.com

Helping Our Kids Find Passion In Learning

Self-motivated learning has long been a philosophical ideal in education, and with good reason. People pursue goals, retain information, and feel more satisfaction in projects where they can identify meaning and purpose. Enter the use of “Passion Projects.” “Passion Projects” encourage individuals to ask questions, pursue personal interests, engage in research, and then CREATE something related to their new knowledge. They are quickly becoming a part of many schools, universities, and business development companies. Even Google incorporates a “genius hour” with their employees to encourage innovative development.
Beauty & Fashiontheclarion.ca

Grad turns her passion for fashion into her dream career

Frances Heaton has always loved dabbling in fashion design, even creating her own figure skating outfits as a kid. “It’s like art, but with human bodies, which has always intrigued me.”. Fast-forward to spring of 2021, as she becomes one of the first graduates of the University of Alberta’s bachelor...
Deer Park, NYStamford Advocate

ABLE Equipment Rental Announces Appointment of Chief Information Officer

DEER PARK, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. ABLE Equipment Rental, Inc. of NY (ABLE) a supplier of Construction Equipment Rentals, Sales, Service and Parts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Farley as Chief Information Officer. Patrick joins ABLE with more than 15 years of experience in technology management in the equipment rental industry.
EconomyNew Haven Register

Investics Partners with Digital Financial (DiFi)

Investics Partners with Digital Financial (DiFi) to Provide Investment Performance and Portfolio Analytics. Investics Data Services Company, Inc. has reached an agreement with Digital Financial, LLC. (DiFi) to provide investment portfolio analytics to the institutional investor community. The DiFi cloud-based asset master and supporting back-office ecosystem digitizes securitized, illiquid, or other non-securitized holdings and seamlessly harmonizes them with transaction history, benchmarks, pricing, tax lots, corporate actions and other relevant reference data. With live, direct integrations to hundreds of different data sources including financial institutions, custodians, accounting systems, trading systems, data warehouses, data vendors and automated tools for adding new connections, DiFi provides clients with maximum flexibility to build next-generation financial services and streamline legacy operations. This new relationship with Investics permits subscribers to the DiFi back-office data services to seamlessly integrate their portfolio holdings and transactions data with industry leading performance measurement, attribution, risk analytics and other investment analytics services through the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE), running securely on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Charlotte, NCtalkingbiznews.com

Charlotte Biz Journal reporter Fahey begins new role with ACBJ

Ashley Fahey, real estate reporter and editor at the Charlotte Business Journal, will be leaving her post after more than 5 years of covering growth, development and land use. However, she will remain with the Journal’s parent company, American City Business Journals, and will be starting on a new role, focused on national business news and analysis.
Businesssiliconangle.com

MDR firm Pondurance acquires cybersecurity assessment provider Bearing Cybersecurity

Managed detection and response firm Pondurance LLC revealed today that it has acquired advisory and assessment services provider Bearing Cybersecurity & Consulting LLC for an undisclosed price. Based in Rockwall, Texas, Bearing develops software solutions across different industries, including financial services, private equity, health, retail, transportation and entertainment. The company...
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Cape Privacy Hires Luisa Herrmann-Nowosielski as Head of Product

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Cape Privacy, the leading encrypted learning platform, today announced the appointment of a new head of product, Luisa Herrmann-Nowosielski, an experienced product leader in data software, to help drive Cape’s mission to bring data privacy by default to machine learning. Ché Wijesinghe, CEO, Cape...
Softwareaithority.com

Simplilearn Expands Its Senior Leadership Team With Four New Hires

On-boards leaders in the product, CRM, partnerships, and analytics teams. Simplilearn Americas introduces a new leadership role; Jason Marcuson to join as Director – Partnership and Alliance. Simplilearn, the world’s number one online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, announced the appointment of four senior leaders to further strengthen its...
EconomyInc.com

What Garry Tan Has Learned About Startups After Founding 2 Companies--and Advising More Than 700

Startup investors make their names by identifying the potential for wild growth. Garry Tan also has the ability to spot the precise way a company is likely to die. Tan is known for his investments in Coinbase and Instacart--and before co-founding and managing his early-stage venture capital fund, Initialized Capital, he was a partner at Y Combinator, where he advised more than 700 startups.
Sacramento, CAtechwire.net

DeFreze Moves to Account Executive Role With Savant Solutions

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Technology sales professional Mark DeFreze has joined Savant Solutions as an account executive. DeFreze, a Rocklin resident, had been an account manager for Allied...
Educationfaulkner.edu

Sherry Horton fulfills her dream of earning MBA degree

Sherry Horton will finally be living out her dream of completing a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) through Faulkner’s flexible MBA program and is also on her way to becoming a Certified Management Accountant. Horton was recently awarded the CMA (Certified Management Accountant) Scholarship, which covers all entrance and exam...
El Centro, CAImperial Valley Press Online

BUSINESS PROFILE: Heart and Hand was founded on love

Heart and Hand Assisted Living Inc. is a family-owned and operated facility on a quiet residential street in El Centro. The mother-daughter partnership was envisioned in early 2006 based on personal care issue of the McGrew family. When the aging parents of Ed and Patty McGrew needed assisted living, there few choices in the Imperial Valley. Combining the talent, skills, and educational backgrounds of Patty and their youngest daughter, Jennifer McGrew-Thomason, they purchased a home on South Sunset Drive and obtained the necessary license to operate Heart and Hand in March 2007.