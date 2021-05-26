Color Me Quilt Pattern Download

Looking to save some time? Enjoy this helpful eBook that includes 6 quilt patterns that are cutting machine friendly and easily adaptable to die cutting or digital cutting!. If you are a serious quilter, a person that embraces quilting as part of everyday life, then you’ve spent a lot of time cutting fabric. You also know from experience that cutting the patches, strips or shapes of fabric for a quilt can be one of the most tiresome tasks. There is also that matter of perfect cutting and how it can influence sewing all the patches together to make perfectly shaped blocks. The invention of the rotary cutter gave us a break from scissor-cutting strips and geometric shapes, and it improved cutting accuracy. The invention of the fabric-cutting machine perfected precise and accurate cuts every time. Machine cutting also speeds up the process because you can cut multiple layers of fabric at once.