Color Me Quilt Pattern Download

quiltingdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoundation pieced boxes of crayons make this cute baby quilt too cute to pass up. Throw 38″ x 38″. Foundation pieced boxes of crayons make this cute baby quilt too cute to pass up. Just pick your three favorite colors and you’re ready to sew.

www.quiltingdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilt#Color#Sew#Cute Baby#Boxes#Crayons#Foundation
