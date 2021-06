Governor Cuomo from NY stated that he would lift almost all COVID-19 rules for businesses and social settings when the one dose vaccination rate hits 70%. It’s currently at 68.6% which means we are very close to normalcy. Despite this, most workers haven’t gone back to the office. In New York City, the office occupancy rate is 18.2%. The 10 city average occupancy rate stayed at 29% in the week of June 2nd which is shocking because we expected the rate to improve in June. If it doesn’t improve in June, when will it improve? We are within 3 months of having a great idea of how the new workplace will look in the future.