Indian Jewish Artist Siona Benjamin ‘Belongs Everywhere and Nowhere’
In the 28th painting in Siona Benjamin’s “Finding Home” series, a young woman sits on a rug in a world resembling that of Indian and Persian miniatures: a flowing river, large flowers and a dark winged figure lurking in the background. At first glance, the woman appears to wear a sari. But on closer inspection, that’s only half of the truth: She has paired the traditional Indian garment with blue jeans. From her mouth, a straw extends into a red can of Coca-Cola.www.heyalma.com