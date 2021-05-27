(OTP#105) How To Successfully Fail

No matter where you start out with your training business, things will change and grow over time. This means that you should not get hung up on what you know and don’t know at this point. We all begin this journey with a lot to learn, and this process will mirror the type of business you end up building, so allow that to happen in its own time and enjoy the developments as they happen. Instead of focusing on having it all figured out, rather pour your energy into taking action and learning, this is a much better pathway to lasting success, and with this attitude, you can build a much more genuine and sustainable business.