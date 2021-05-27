Cancel
(OTP#105) How To Successfully Fail

By Jonathan Goodman
theptdc.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFailure and disappointment are part of life and part of business. Here at the OTA we often encounter students and coaches expressing feelings of failure and inadequacy based on certain events. This is to be expected and in some ways can be out of our control. What you do have control over, however, is how you address these situations and bounce back from them. Challenges have a way of weeding out those who are not up for them, so who do you want to be with your online training business?

www.theptdc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
