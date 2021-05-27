Cancel
You Don’t, But I Know the Guy Behind the Viral Alugulug Cat Song

By Abbey Minke
Posted by 
96.7 The River
 5 days ago
There's a massively viral video making its way around the internet that you may have seen. In it, a guy turns the sound of a cat mewling into a song. Using the cat's "alugulug" vocal sounds as the song's melody, he then throws in a beat, some harmonizing and vocals, and -- voila! -- turns it all into a pretty dang catchy song!

96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

 https://river967.com/
