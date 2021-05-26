'Stay the blazes home': Why this mild swear from a N.S. premier is the perfect pandemic motto

The Dutch conductor Ed Spaniaard, 72, runs through his personal ten commandments in a weekend interview:. I don’t keep a Sabbath, I don’t keep Sunday rest, I don’t manage to really relax. Yes, I do a bit of yoga, flamenco dancing and pilates. Oh, and – you get a scoop – I got a black bag with green, yellow and blue elastic bands, attributes with which I will follow an online fitness program. But I will tell you honestly: corona has not done me any good. I could have used the time I had left over as a conductor to improve my piano playing, but I’ve become a little bit depressed, a little bit depressed. I have a certain aptitude for that anyway – crazy word, by the way, to use in that context – although my environment is never much bothered by it.