Valentino announces launch of first makeup line

By Zoe Moore, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 13 days ago

NEW YORK — Valentino is stepping from fashion into the beauty space, announcing the release of its first makeup line.

According to a statement, the Valentino Beauty collection includes "versatile multi-use, multi-finish products that speak to the freedom of expression and individuality that lies at the core of the brand, because everyone is beautiful in their own way."

The brand is launching with a range of makeup products including foundation, blush, eyeliners and mascara.

Valentino also said the collection can be worn by all genders, ages and cultures, and is launching with 40 foundation shades as well as 50 lipsticks.

"Beauty is democratic. I look at the identity of each individual, the uniqueness that encloses diversity and inclusivity. Beauty is about grace. Grace is something that you cannot describe, it is a perception. Beauty is something that gives me emotion. It is a connection," Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli said in a statement.

The Valentino Beauty Makeup collection will be available for preorder on June 15 and start shipping worldwide in August.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

