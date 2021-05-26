Twitter Quilt Pattern Download

Wanna learn how to make your own tote bag? Then we’ve got the tutorial for you. The Purl Bee’s free tote bag pattern is here to keep all your bits and bobs safe. We love tote bags so much. They’re cute, great for the planet and always handy to have which is why we were so pleased that The Purl Bee girls gave us this free tote bag pattern. Get stuck into your fabric stash and choose your favourite print to create this beauty! If you want to go the extra upcycling mile then why not use old curtain fabric or foraged fabrics from a charity shop? Plus you can go wild with your new tote bag and add embellishment or embroidery (check out our bunny embroidery pattern) to truly make it your own.