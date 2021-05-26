Twitter Quilt Pattern Download
Simple pinwheels and fun machine applique comes together to make this sweet baby quilt by Meags & Me. Cheerful colors and birdie appliques combine to make this adorable baby quilt. A simple, staggered arrangement of pinwheel blocks frames a sweet ensemble of birds. A white background beautifully showcases the bright, fun fabrics from Moda Fabrics (Mama’s Cottage). Two different bird appliques gives you the option to create you own custom flock on your quilt top.www.quiltingdaily.com