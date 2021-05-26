newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Twitter Quilt Pattern Download

quiltingdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimple pinwheels and fun machine applique comes together to make this sweet baby quilt by Meags & Me. Cheerful colors and birdie appliques combine to make this adorable baby quilt. A simple, staggered arrangement of pinwheel blocks frames a sweet ensemble of birds. A white background beautifully showcases the bright, fun fabrics from Moda Fabrics (Mama’s Cottage). Two different bird appliques gives you the option to create you own custom flock on your quilt top.

www.quiltingdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilt#Birds#Meags Me#Moda Fabrics#Pinwheel Blocks Frames#Fun#Mama#Staggered Arrangement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Twitter
Related
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Rainbow Cloud Felt Cat Toy – Easy Sewing Tutorial

This adorable rainbow cloud felt cat toy is easy to sew up. It takes just 15 minutes or so, and you probably have all the supplies you need on hand. I’ve got an easy sewing tutorial and free pattern for you over at Orange Bettie. A loop at the top lets you hang the toy from a string or wand. You can fill it (and refill it) with catnip using the opening at the bottom of the cloud. Your kitty will have so much fun playing with this cute toy!
Lifestylesimplesimonandco.com

8 Easy Half Square Triangle Quilt Patterns

Half Square Triangles are both easy and fun to make plus they can be combined into a million different combinations and patterns. Sometimes abbreviated to HSTs they are like magic and, I think, one of the most commonly used quilt blocks. If you haven’t ever made a Half Square Triangle...
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Toadstool Butter Dish

Elegant toadstools stand amongst delicate foliage on this woodland-inspired Butter Dish. The Toadstool Butter Dish is designed in the UK by Hannah Turner, and comes in a beautiful gift box, so perfect for birthday or Christmas presents, or just a treat for you?. The Toadstool Butter Dish is just part...
Apparelmolliemakes.com

Free tote bag pattern

Wanna learn how to make your own tote bag? Then we’ve got the tutorial for you. The Purl Bee’s free tote bag pattern is here to keep all your bits and bobs safe. We love tote bags so much. They’re cute, great for the planet and always handy to have which is why we were so pleased that The Purl Bee girls gave us this free tote bag pattern. Get stuck into your fabric stash and choose your favourite print to create this beauty! If you want to go the extra upcycling mile then why not use old curtain fabric or foraged fabrics from a charity shop? Plus you can go wild with your new tote bag and add embellishment or embroidery (check out our bunny embroidery pattern) to truly make it your own.
Lifestylesewcanshe.com

How to Sew Mini Quilts - 18 Free Patterns

Mini quilts are the perfect sewing project for beginners and expert sewists alike. They give you a fun project to start and finish in no time. Here are 18 adorable little quilts for you to choose from! Make a cute stand-alone quilt to hang on your wall, or combine these sweet blocks in 100's of combinations to make an amazing quilt. These all make beautiful gifts too!
Beauty & Fashionquiltingdaily.com

Modern Solid Quilts Pattern Collection

Traditional medallions are broken up in an asymmetrical pattern to give this quilt a modern flare. The varying shades of four different colors also makes this quilt warm and welcoming. Originally featured in Internationl Quilt Festival: Quilt Scene. Designer: Cindy Wiens. Project: Wall Quilt / Lap Quilt. Finished Size: 60"...
quiltingdaily.com

Quilt Pattern Play eBook: Imaginative Quilting Techniques for Templates

Enjoy 6 patterns coupled with 6 time-saving techniques in this eBook. Using the right tools will not only help you finish faster, but will give you that professional look you are after. From string piecing to fusible applique, we cover the techniques you care about most. We know that what...
LifestyleGuard Online

On a Quilt

I received a Veteran’s Quilt Saturday, a delightful turn of events and a chance to review some old memories. The assignment was to go out to Wooster (pop. 1,188) and cover its Memorial Day event. They had it in the city park out there, just a little bit down from the four-way stop that more-or-less marks the town center. I’d been invited by a Justice of the Peace who represents that area.
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

How to Draw a Monkey

It’s monkey time! We are so excited to share with you this simple but FUN how to draw a monkey tutorial!. Download and print this tutorial to learn how to draw a super cute and silly monkey sketch. Our tutorial includes three pages with detailed steps and images on how to draw a cute monkey. So let’s get started!
Lifestylemomtastic.com

The Best Crochet Kits

Crocheting is a challenging, creative, and rewarding hobby that produces warm and wonderful pieces to wear and gift. Everyone loves receiving a hand-crocheted present from a family member or dear friend. But it's also a craft that requires a variety of tools and materials. It can be intimidating to try and pick up this art form, but that’s where crocheting kits come into play. These kits are specifically designed to provide you with all you need to get in the game. There are a variety of crochet kits on the market, so keep reading for a compilation of our top choices.
Petshomecrux.com

Man Transforms Empty Space at Home Into a Stunning Cat Bedroom With TV

Cats are known to survive in unusual and uncomfortable places but there is nothing wrong with providing your cat the luxuries you can afford. Though every parent prefers to shower their cats with love and comfort, there some that go over and beyond in their effort designing chairs and even play areas.
Petsyourpickenscounty.com

Pretty lonely on the back porch

About 12 years ago, my wife Kathy started hearing a noise in our basement that sounded like a baby crying. When I went down there to check, I found a small gray cat with a heart-shaped white spot over her heart who had. somehow snuck into the basement and gotten...
Books & Literaturekidsactivitiesblog.com

Nibbles the Book Monster coloring pages

If you’re looking for ways to make summer reading fun, these free downloadable printables of one of our favorite book characters – Nibbles the book monster is exactly what you need!. Kids Activities Blog coloring pages have been downloaded over 100K times in the past year – we know what...
HobbiesRecycled Crafts

Owl Quilt Block Tutorial – Free Pattern

This owl quilt block from Connie Kresin is absolutely adorable. It also can be made in no time with the dies she uses from AccuQuilt. Connie goes through the entire method of how she makes her block and turns it into a 16″ pillow. This little guy would look so good in a child’s room. I bet your favorite birder would love one too.
Petspetsmag.co.uk

Ten Ways To Make Your Cat Feel Extra Special

Introducing a cat to your life can be one of the most wonderful decisions you’ll ever make. They’re wonderful pets that will shower you with love and affection if you take good care of them. They’re smart creatures that love to play, and they’re extremely cute and cuddly at times as well.
Petsmolliemakes.com

How to sew a pet bandana

Is is okay if we say that our pets rule our hearts? Here at Gathered, we want to show how much we love them with our craft skills which is where this pet bandana comes into play!. Whatever size you pet, we’ve got instructions and particulars on how to measure them to get the right size of pet bandana, so however big or small your dog is, or even if you have a cat, rabbit or hamster who might cooperate and wear one, you can create a pet bandana for them!
Petspawtracks.com

6 best podcasts for cat lovers

Have you ever wondered why your cat does that crazy behavior? Or maybe you’d like to learn about some rare cat breeds or find information about how to better communicate with your cat. No matter what type of feline-related information you’re looking for, chances are you’ll find it in a podcast. Cat podcasts are entertaining, informative, and plenty of fun to listen to, and with so many available, you could listen to podcasts for hours on end. To help narrow down your choices, we’ve found the top six, so you can start listening right away to the best-quality content available. So, go ahead, pop in your earbuds, kick back on the couch with your cat, and check out these best podcasts for cat lovers.
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Baby Elephant Diy Paperlamp Kit In Light Grey

Our Baby Elephant paperlamp consists of a papercraft kit for you to build the model. Either with friends or individually, enjoy bringing to life one more member at your home. Make sure to take a few hours to assemble your Baby Elephant paperlamp – best results always require some dedication!
Books & Literaturejohndcook.com

A Pattern Language

I first heard of the book A Pattern Language sometime in the 1990s. I had left academia, for the first time [1], and was working as a software developer. Although the book is about architecture, software developers were exited about the book because of its analogs to software development patterns. The “Gang of Four” book Design Patterns, a book about object oriented programming, was also popular at the time.