NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2021-- Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol, announced it has teamed up with industry veterans, Dia Simms and Erin Harris, to build an inclusive and diverse economic initiative focused on cultivating the next generation of diverse founders, executive leaders and entrepreneurs in a sustainable and scalable way. The transformative partnership, called Pronghorn, will create a dedicated standalone business with a sole focus on expanding diversity, equity, and inclusion within the beverage alcohol industry, driving meaningful and long-lasting change with impact across the total industry ecosystem. Ms. Simms was inspired to name the partnership Pronghorn after the remarkable land animal, indigenous and unique to North America, that can maintain the fastest speeds over the longest distances on land.