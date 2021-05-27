Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Why Deer And Auto Collisions Are Down in Michigan

By Cadillac Jack
Posted by 
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I personally have never hit a deer, but I've had a close call a few times. Of course, we have all witnessed a few, and it can be heartbreaking. Carinsurance.com says the odds of an animal collision are 1 out of 116, but that doubles during deer season, which is from October to December. West Virginia has the highest odds of hitting one. State Farm guesses there were over 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020. Wow, that is a lot.

975now.com
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Michigan#Deer Season#Endangered Animals#Carinsurance Com#Deer Vehicle Collisions#Michigan Bees#Auto#Gray Wolves#Upper Peninsula#State Farm Guesses#Fox47news Com Ecologist#Stink Bugs#Pipelines#Linear Features#Travel Corridors#Canada
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
West Virginia State
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Plumbers Say Do Not Put These Things Down The Garbage Disposal

If you want to keep your garbage disposal running, watch what you are putting in it. A sound that I will never be able to un-hear is the sound of my Mom putting pork chop bones down the disposal. As a kid trying to yell over the sound of bones crunching in the sink, I remember saying "this can't be good for the disposal Mom". The crunching would continue as Mon would try and explain that pork bones were softer bones and therefore would not cause any damage. Well, now that just sounds crazy but it would explain why we always seemed to be replacing the disposal.
AnimalsSmithonian

By Creating a ‘Landscape of Fear,’ Wolves Reduce Car Collisions With Deer

Research published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences highlights an underappreciated benefit of wild wolf populations: the large predators frighten deer away from dangerous roadways, saving money and lives in the process. According to the analysis 22 years of data, a county’s deer-vehicle collisions fall...
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

100 Ways to Celebrate Michigan DNR’s 100th Anniversary

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. What better way to celebrate that taking part in 100 ways to enjoy the great outdoors!. In a recent survey, it was revealed that people want to get outside. 51% of people said they wanted to drive to the nearest body of water, 49% want to visit a national monument, and 47% want to visit a state park.
Michigan Statelegalnews.com

Michigan regional unemployment rates mostly down in April

Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 15 of Michigan’s 17 major labor market areas during April, according to data released Thursday from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. “Jobless rates in Michigan regions have dropped very sharply since April 2020, which was the peak of COVID-19 pandemic...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan auto experience guides Secretary Jennifer Granholm in D.C.

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Lessons learned in Michigan are fueling the country’s energy future. Former Governor Jennifer Granholm is credited for bringing clean energy jobs and new industry to Michigan during the Great Recession. As she nears her 100th day as Secretary of Energy, Granholm reflects on that experience. “I...
ScienceWSET

Michigan DNR looking for answers into dead albino deer in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for information regarding a well-known albino deer being found dead in Lake County. Conservation officers found the deer in Irons the morning of May 30, 2021. According to the DNR, the deer was shot by a crossbow,...
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Why Michigan has no lottery for vaccines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery has already awarded someone $1 million. That is a little hard to hear for Michiganders just miles away, where there is no monetary incentive to get the shot. Some districts and counties have given away prizes of their own, but those have all been donated.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Why Is It Taking Michigan So Long To Become A Hands Free State?

Distracted Driving is one of the biggest factors in auto accidents, and Michigan is finally taking steps towards being a hands free state. Michigan lawmakers have pushed some laws through that try to cut down on distracted driving, but nothing that would be considered "hands free". Cell phones are the main tool of distraction for most drivers. Texting while driving has been the focus of most distracted driving campaigns, and it looks like Michigan is about to go completely hands free.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Horse On Michigan Freeway Corralled By Drivers [Video]

The horse running up I-75 near Monroe Tuesday may not win the Belmont Stakes, but it did cause an equal commotion. The horse somehow got into the southbound lanes of I-75, jamming up traffic in both directions, and causing a lot of double takes from drivers who couldn't believe what they were seeing.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Memorial Days in Michigan: 1867-1932

Years, decades...even two or three centuries have gone by and we've basically celebrated Memorial Day the same way: Parades, American flags, cemetery gatherings, etc. This is not intended to be a long-winded article, but a look back at some of Michigan's past Memorial Day celebrations, parades, soldier's monuments, etc. If...