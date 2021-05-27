Volk Welcomes You To ‘Cashville’ and Destroys The Idea of Genres

Phil “Fang” Volk is best known as the bassist for iconic 1960s rockers Paul Revere and the Raiders, who had a string of hits, including “Just Like Me,” “Kicks,” and “Hungry.” The group was the house band on Dick Clark’s afternoon music showcase, Where The Action Is, which featured some of the top rock and soul artists of the 1960s, including The Beach Boys, James Brown, and Tommy James & the Shondells. They also appeared on Batman, The Ed Sullivan Show, and The Hollywood Palace. The band’s wild stage antics were as entertaining and memorable as their music and inspired musicians like Little Steven, Paul Shaffer, and Will Lee. After leaving the Raiders in 1967, Volk and his bandmates Drake Levin and Mike Smith formed the Brotherhood, who released three albums in the late 1960s. He also played in Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band and has formed several other groups over the years, including The Great Crowd and Fang and the Gang. Volk recently released Rocker, a two-disc CD featuring music that spans his entire career. I recently spoke with Phil about his time with the Raiders, the Brotherhood, and the new album.