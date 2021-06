Gareth Bale is set to retire before he turns 33 after seeing out the final year of his contract with Real Madrid next season, according to a report in Spanish newspaper AS. Bale's long-awaited return to Tottenham has not gone to plan, starting only 10 of Spurs' Premier League games this season, and he has made no secret of the fact he is going to return to the Spanish capital at the end of the campaign as he still has one year left on the six-year deal he signed with Real in 2016.