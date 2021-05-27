Alma’s Favorite Books for Summer 2021

The newest business book, memoirs of people who inspire me, cutting-edge nutritional guides… one peek at my nightstand reveals that nonfiction books aimed at helping me become my best self are my default reading material. However, during a bout of insomnia I experienced a couple of years back, I realized that there are times when my mind just needs to shut off, and nothing helps me break my ruminating better than getting lost in the world of the best fiction books. Growing up, you’d rarely find me without at least three novels going at once—diving into a great story was my favorite form of entertainment, and I credit that love of reading as the backbone of my love of writing today (not to mention excellent spelling skills and an expansive vocabulary, if I do say so myself.) But today, I sometimes have to remind my Type A self that reading fiction isn’t a waste of time compared to the learning that happens with books specifically labeled “personal development.”