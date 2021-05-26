The Davisville condo aims to evoke “the golden age of Yonge Street”

Don't miss the interactive floorplan! Immediately upon arrival outside this impeccable Goshen Oaks home you will notice that no attention to detail has been spared by the current homeowners. Of note is the new roof and gutters (1 year), all the exterior trim has been wrapped and windows replaced. The foyer is two-story and there are vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and bathroom. On the main level there is a convenient library / office with built-in shelves.. Crown moldings abound throughout the home. The family room has a gas fireplace and two sets of French doors leading onto a fabulous deck made of Brazilian hardwood. The heating is dual zoned and replaced a few years ago. Kitchen features a Jennair induction cooktop, Bosch dishwasher (super quiet), a brand new GE double wall oven, granite counters and hardwood floor! The master bath has been totally renovated with beautiful tiling, glass shower doors, wall jets, garden tub, and sep. WC. The master closet has convenient closet organizers. There are an additional 3 good sized bedrooms on the upper level and a sparkling hall bath. The full-sized basement is partially finished with plenty of room for storage. New vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting, half-bath and walk-out French doors take you to a beautifully manicured yard with split-rail fence. There is a storage shed under the deck. The Goshen Oaks neighborhood is extremely desirable and backs-up to Damascus Regional Park with its multitude of walking paths and ball fields. Don't wait to make an appointment to see this gem! It is immaculate in every way and completely move-in ready for the new buyers! There will be an Open House - Sunday June 6th, 1p.m. - 3:30 p.m. https://mls.Truplace.com/property/40/99641/