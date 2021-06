The shadow minister for mental health has revealed that she struggled to get out of bed at the height of the pandemic after seeing dozens of Covid patients dying in hospitals. Speaking on Bryony Gordon's podcast Mad World, which you can listen to easily using the audio player above, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan told of the turmoil she witnessed in A&E wards at London’s Nightingale and St George’s hospitals as they became overwhelmed by victims of the virus.