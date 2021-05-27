Cancel
Roundup: Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking amid COVID-19 woes

 5 days ago

TOKYO, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday after a five-day rally, as the market mood was dampened by concerns over Japan's possible extension of the COVID-19 state of emergency and the impact it will have on the economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 93.18 points, or...

Elmont, NYStreetInsider.com

Abbott cuts 2021 profit forecast on lower COVID-19 testing demand

(Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories on Tuesday cut its full-year 2021 profit forecast as it expects a sharp decline in revenue from its COVID-19 tests as more Americans get vaccinated, sending the medical device maker's shares down more than 6%. "This has been driven by several factors, including significant reductions in...
IndustryStreet.Com

Abbott Laboratories Slumps on Lower Profit Outlook Amid COVID Test Decline

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after the group issued weaker 2021 profit forecasts that reflected the impact of weakening demand for COVID testing. Abbott Labs lowered its adjusted earnings from continuing operations forecast from $5 per share to a range of $4.30 to $4.50 per...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.16%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.16%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were IHI...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korea's won, Taiwan dlr lead Asian currency gains with focus on U.S. data

* Malaysia, Philippine stocks dip on COVID-19 risks * Two Fed officials speak Tuesday, U.S. payrolls on Friday * Goldman Sachs cuts India Q2 GDP forecast after local curbs By Nikhil Nainan June 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's won and Taiwan's dollar gained further ground on a broadly weaker greenback on Tuesday, leading Asia's other emerging currencies higher as investors look to upcoming U.S. data and speeches for clues on the Federal Reserve's thinking. Asia's stock markets also largely kicked off June on a positive note, though Malaysian and Philippine equities dipped as the pandemic continues to dominate government policies. Markets reopen in the United States later in the global day after a long weekend, offering direction to investors in Asia who will be eyeing speeches by Fed officials. The main event this week will be U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. So far, Asia risk-sensitive markets have held firm by consistent messaging from the Fed that price pressures are expected to be transitory and monetary policy will remain dovish for some time, though the strong U.S. recovery is causing some to worry how long that may last. Mizuho bank, in a client note, said a weaker dollar sits “precariously" against an outperforming U.S. recovery, which could “suddenly” lead to talk of tapering and shifts in monetary policy. The won gained half a percent, while the Taiwan dollar strengthened 0.3%, leading marginal gains elsewhere. Taiwan itself is grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19 that has forced restrictions across the island, but officials have so far allayed concerns that its export-focussed semi-conductor industry will be hit. The island's parliament on Monday approved an extra $15.20 billion in stimulus spending to help the economy deal with the pandemic. Worries around pandemic have been the theme across Asia over the 1-1/2 months, as spikes in infections and the emergence of more infectious variants and largely slow vaccination programs underscored th contrast between the economic recovery in East and West. Malaysia entered a two-week strict lockdown on Tuesday, while the Philippines prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June, despite cases falling. Stock markets in both countries are underperforming their regional peers, with the Philippines down around 7% so far this year and Malaysia down nearly 3%. Equities in India, despite a devastating second-wave that ripped through the country through April and May, are among the region's best performers. India's economic growth picked up in the first three months of the year, but economists are increasingly pessimistic about this quarter as much of the country is still under local restrictions. Goldman Sachs lowered its second quarter forecast for India again, now expecting an annualised contraction of 27.6%, bringing expected growth down to 9.9% for the 2022 financial year from an earlier forecast of 11.1%. In China, the yuan was flat after the central bank on Monday directed financial institutions to hold more foreign exchange in reserve, a move that analysts say could help temper a rally in the currency. Stocks were also slightly lower. Indonesian markets were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia to roll out $9.7 bln more in stimulus as virus spreads ** Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm ** Asia's factories sustain expansion, supply chain woes cloud outlook ** Monde Nissin debuts 0.14% lower after $1 bln Philippine IPO Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0347 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.08 -5.67 -0.58 4.55 China +0.01 +2.48 -0.11 3.98 India +0.00 +0.63 0.00 11.45 Indonesia - -1.65 - -0.53 Malaysia +0.10 -2.38 -0.14 -2.82 Philippines -0.03 +0.76 -0.18 -7.33 S.Korea +0.51 -1.73 0.55 12.11 Singapore +0.16 +0.14 0.09 11.37 Taiwan +0.26 +3.26 0.26 16.16 Thailand +0.16 -3.91 0.76 10.79 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets rise, COVID-19 risks drag Malaysia, Philippines

* Malaysia, Philippine stocks and FX dip * Two Fed officials speak Tuesday, U.S. payrolls on Friday * Goldman Sachs cuts India Q2 GDP forecast after local curbs By Nikhil Nainan June 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia and Philippines stock and currency markets veered away from broader Asian gains led by South Korea and Taiwan on Tuesday, as local government curbs to fight the pandemic fuelled concerns of more economic damage. Most Asian equities kicked off June on a positive note, while currencies gained further ground on a broadly weaker dollar as investors awaited upcoming U.S. data and Federal Reserve speeches for clues on the central bank's policy stance. Markets reopen in the United States later in the global day after a long weekend. The main event this week will be U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. So far, Asia's risk-sensitive markets have held firm on Fed reassurance that price pressures are expected to be transitory and monetary policy will remain dovish for some time. Still, a strong U.S. recovery is raising doubts about how long that may last. Mizuho bank in a client note said a weaker dollar sits "precariously" against an outperforming U.S. recovery, which could "suddenly" lead to talk of tapering and shifts in monetary policy. The won gained half a percent, while the Taiwan dollar eased off a 24-year high against the greenback. Taiwan is grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak that has forced restrictions across the island, but officials have so far allayed concerns around any impact to the export-focussed semiconductor industry and approved an extra $15.20 billion in stimulus spending. Worries around the pandemic have gripped Asia over the past 1-1/2 months, as rising infections, new virus variants and largely slow vaccination programs underscore the contrast between economic recoveries in the East and West. Malaysia entered a two-week strict lockdown on Tuesday, while the Philippines prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June, despite cases falling. Stock markets in both countries are underperforming their regional peers, with the Philippines down around 7% so far this year and Malaysia down nearly 3%. Their respective currencies trended lower on Tuesday. "Malaysia's new lockdown measures will hit (the) economy hard," BofA Securities said in a note as they cut the country's 2021 growth forecast to 3.3% from 6.5%. Indian stocks, which have been propped up by heavy foreign inflows and are among region's best performers this year, dipped 0.3% on Tuesday. Slowing factory activity and worries of a hit to economic growth this quarter after a devastating second wave of infections are leaving investors wary. Goldman Sachs lowered its second-quarter forecast for India again, now expecting an annualised contraction of 27.6%, bringing expected growth down to 9.9% for the 2022 financial year from an earlier forecast of 11.1%. Indonesian markets were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia to roll out $9.7 bln more in stimulus as virus spreads ** Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm ** Asia's factories sustain expansion, supply chain woes cloud outlook ** Monde Nissin debuts 0.14% lower after $1 bln Philippine IPO Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0630 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.11 -5.65 -0.16 4.99 China -0.01 +2.46 0.05 4.15 India -0.23 +0.40 -0.25 11.17 Indonesia - -1.65 - -0.53 Malaysia -0.02 -2.50 -0.18 -2.86 Philippines -0.17 +0.61 -0.02 -7.18 S.Korea +0.45 -1.78 0.54 12.10 Singapore +0.16 +0.14 0.24 11.53 Taiwan +0.12 +3.11 0.55 16.49 Thailand +0.22 -3.85 0.71 10.73 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Devika Syamnath)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects paragraph 4 sterling high to $1.4250 from $1.4259) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland and Tom Westbrook TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a three-year high and the dollar traded under pressure on Tuesday, as investors waited for the next batch of U.S. and European data to shape the outlook on interest rates. Central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have repeatedly said recent price pressures are likely to be transitory, and not prompt pre-emptive policy tightening, but investors are wary of a strong recovery forcing their hand. A shift in tone in Britain has helped sterling scale February's peak on Tuesday in the wake of remarks last week from Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe pointing to rates rising late next year or sooner if the economy strengthens. The pound was the best-performing G10 currency last month and it rose as high as $1.4250 in the Asia session, its strongest since April 2018. The Australian dollar was the other major mover, and it added as much as 0.5% as Australia's current account surplus hit a record high and drove upward revisions to economists' growth forecasts. Some of those gains were pared and the Aussie traded at $0.7745 after the Reserve Bank of Australia made no changes to policy settings and stuck with a dovish tone. The yen edged marginally higher for a second consecutive session, while other majors were mostly steady. China's yuan took a breather after posting its best month since last November, and was flat at 6.3705 per dollar. Traders in London and New York return from market holidays on Tuesday. "The dollar bias remains negative on the immediate horizon," analysts at Singapore's OCBC Bank said in a note on Tuesday. "The inability to impute Fed tapering or rate hike expectations continue to weigh." Some clues may come from European inflation data and a U.S. manufacturing survey due later on Tuesday and from U.S. labour data due on Friday. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will also both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro was steady at $1.2224 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The U.S. dollar index held at 89.817. Crypto currencies were broadly steady, with bitcoin last just below $37,000. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 459 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2225 -0.01% +0.05% +1.2236 +1.2222 Dollar/Yen 109.5050 109.4600 +0.02% +5.99% +109.5600 +109.3900 Euro/Yen.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close On Upbeat Note On Buoyant Economic Data

(RTTNews) - European markets closed on an upbeat note on Tuesday with several benchmark indices from the region posting new all-time highs, amid rising optimism about global economic recovery. Stronger than expected economic data from China, and factory activity and inflation data from the euro area underpinned sentiment. An announcement...
Public Healthpsuvanguard.com

Opposition to Tokyo Summer Olympics rises over COVID-19 fears

One of Japan’s largest newspapers, The Asahi Shimbun, published an editorial on Wednesday, May 26 calling on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to reconsider holding the Tokyo Olympics, which is set to commence in less than two months despite rising COVID-19 cases and public opposition. “It is simply beyond reason to...
BusinessDailyFx

Positive Market Sentiment Lifting Gold, Crude Oil and Stock Prices | Webinar

Trader confidence is high ahead of Friday’s US non-farm payrolls number, with assets such as gold, crude oil, stocks and the Canadian Dollar all benefiting. Longer term, the focus remains on inflation and whether rising consumer prices will persuade the global central banks to tighten monetary policy.. Trader confidence high.
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Notably Higher, Paring Early Losses

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher after recouping early losses on Wednesday, after the slight losses of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei index just below the 29,000 mark, despite the lack of cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders also continue to be cautious after the government extended the COVID-19 state of emergency to contain the spread of the highly contagious variants of the virus.
Marketsinvesting.com

Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.25%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Energy, IT and Financials sectors led shares lower. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.25%. The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING), which rose...
Retailmarketpulse.com

Japanese yen steady on mixed data

The Japanese yen is directionless in Monday trade. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 109.71, down 0.10%. The week has started with a data dump out of Japan, and the numbers have been a mixed bag. Industrial Production rose by 2.5%, marking a second straight gain. However, this was well short of the forecast of 4.0%. Retail Sales jumped 12.0% in April, a massive gain which points to a strong increase in consumer spending. Still, analysts had projected a gain of 15.4%. Consumer Confidence and Housing Starts both beat the estimates, with readings of 34.1 and 7.0%, respectively.
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Asian stocks lower after Wall St ends May with gains

BEIJING -- Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended last week higher for a monthly gain in May...
Economyajot.com

Korea exports post biggest gain since 1988 as world reopens

South Korea’s exports surged the most since 1988 in May as a reopening of overseas economies boosted demand for products manufactured by the Asian nation. Overseas shipments increased 45.6% from a year earlier, the trade ministry said Tuesday, compared with economists’ forecasts for a 48.9% increase. Exports to China rose 22.7% while total semiconductor shipments increased 24.5%.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks look set to dip; yuan holds retreat

(June 1): Asian stocks looked set for a weaker open Tuesday and U.S. futures slipped as traders await key American jobs data later this week to help gauge the economic outlook. Equity contracts fell in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures edged down following a...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Global Stocks Slip as Inflation Remains in Focus

Global stock markets slipped Monday as investors wrapped up a month of trading dominated by concerns over inflation and the pace of the international economic recovery. Trading was light with holidays in the U.S. and the U.K. S&P 500 stock futures were down slightly Monday. In Europe, Germany's DAX index...
Stocksinvesting.com

European stocks fall from record but post fourth monthly gain

(Reuters) -European stocks slipped from record highs on Monday in subdued trading due to holidays in major markets, but optimism over a swift economic recovery helped the STOXX 600 index mark its fourth straight month of gains. The pan-European index was down 0.5%, with shares in Frankfurt and Paris dropping...
Marketstucsonpost.com

Rate-hike bets in emerging markets getting excessive, funds say

In markets from SA to Mexico, traders are pencilling in a faster pace of interest rate hikes than economists predict. In South Africa, forward-rate agreements are pricing in a 70% probability of a 50-basis-point jump in six months. One analyst says her fund favours the local debt of South Africa,...