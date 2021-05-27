Military Help Arrives Friday

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Families (BSF), the nation's largest non-profit dedicated to supporting military families and strengthening communities across the United States, and the COVID Collaborative, a national assembly of experts, leaders and institutions in health, education and the economy to turn the tide on the pandemic, released today preliminary data from its Military Families' Perceptions of the COVID-19 Vaccine (Part II) Poll, showing that, while a majority of respondents had been or planned to be vaccinated, among as-yet unvaccinated respondents without scheduled appointments, 50% of active-duty service members and spouses will probably or definitely not get vaccinated and many remain undecided without intervention.