Military Help Arrives Friday

By Manitoba Post Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG - Members of the Canadian Armed forces are expected to arrive in Manitoba on Friday. They will help our health care system deal with this horrible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. We don't know numbers yet or exactly where they will be working but they will help out...

