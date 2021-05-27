Investigators seek public’s help in determining origination of the fire on Diagonal Street
ST. GEORGE — Fire officials are asking for the public’s help to determine where the origins of the recent blaze that burned five residential structures on Diagonal Street. St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker told St. George News on Wednesday the cause of the fire that started shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday is still undetermined, as investigators continue sifting through statements, photos and footage obtained shortly after the blaze.www.stgeorgeutah.com