Father Michael Pfleger Returns to St. Sabina

By Tribune Staff
Tennessee Tribune
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, IL — Father Michael Pfleger has been reinstated at St. Sabina Church, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Monday, as church leaders found “no reason to suspect” the longtime pastor is guilty of sexual abuse. The Catholic priest was asked to step down from the ministry in January when two brothers accused Pfleger of inappropriate sex abuse stemming from incidents that occurred decades ago when they were underage. A third man came forward with allegations in March.

Chicago Defender

Fr. Pfleger Makes Triumphant Return to St. Sabina.

Five months after being falsely accused of sexual misconduct. Fr. Pfleger returned to the pulpit Sunday afternoon at St. Sabina Church on the city’s southside. In January, the Archdiocese asked Fr. Pfleger to step down after two brothers accused him of assaulting them decades ago. While an investigation by DCFS declared the allegations unfounded in February, the Archdiocese did not reinstate the Southside pastor until the end of May. In the May 2021 letter addressed to the Faith Community of St. Sabina, Archbishop of Chicago, Cardinal Cupich, said, “The Review Board has concluded that there is insufficient reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations. Having given careful consideration to their decision, which I accept, I now inform you that I am reinstating Father Pfleger to his position of Senior Pastor of the Faith Community of St. Sabina, effective the weekend of June 5-6, 2021”.