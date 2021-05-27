Father Michael Pfleger Returns to St. Sabina

Dear Brothers in the religious life and to all of you present here for the celebration in honor of our great Saint, St Francis Caracciolo…..Buona Festa!. Indeed, this is my first time celebrating the most Holy Eucharist in the Sanctuary where our dear St. Francis Caracciolo, on June 4, 1608, died. As he was traveling through the mountains of Abruzzo, the Lord led him to the last moment of his life in Agnone. Here in this place where we find ourselves, St Francis entered the door to Eternal life. Agnone is known around the world as one of the best foundries that produce ecclesiastical bells. During my early days in Italy, maybe almost two years ago, I came to see how the bells were specially made. I was told that even the late St. John Paul II came to bless and admire these great works of art. The bell reminds us of God’s voice. I remember our late Fr. General, Nello Morrea, when one time he was visiting us in the States, we were a bit late for lunch. He said to us during the community pranzo, the bell is the voice of God. Once it rings, we must respond not with words, but with an action of following him and finding him in the community.