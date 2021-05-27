05.27.21 Publisher’s Desk

ESTIMATE: $300.00-$450.00. Secret War #3 by Marvel Comics. A piece of comic book history, this limited edition, from original art by Gabriele Dell'Otto, depicts Scorpion, Shocker, Hobgoblin, Doctor Octopus, and Grim Reaper. In 1998 Dell'Otto started collaborating with the European division of Marvel Comics, producing covers, posters and lithographies for Italy, France and Germany. In 2002, his work was shown to the editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, who entrusted to him with the art for the Secret War mini-series. "Secret War #3" is a limited edition giclee on canvas by Gabriele Dell'Otto presented by Marvel Comics! This piece comes gallery wrapped. Includes Certificate of Authenticity! Measures approx. 24" x 18" (image). This item requires special handling and may have a longer than usual turnaround.