Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

05.27.21 Publisher’s Desk

watermarkonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a whirlwind of a 2021 at Watermark, coming off the heals of the COVID pandemic. As described by Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Williams in his last Editor’s Desk, Watermark staffers have celebrated a baby, a wedding, a graduation and the purchase of a house. I, for one, am very happy...

watermarkonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Day#Business Manager#05 27 21 Publisher#Covid#Grand Marshals#Tampa Pride#Gay Days#Gaydays Inc#Tidal Wave#Orlando Fringe#Watermark Staffers#Happy#Wedding#Friends#Riptide#Disney Property#Wonderland Events#Maternity Leave#Parking#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
Related
LifestyleHello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 14 to 20 June

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... The urge to break free is almost overwhelming, yet sensible Saturn's alignment with radical Uranus suggests that you look at the consequences before making a rash decision. Right now there is a need for compromise and clear thinking. A strategy that will light your path over the coming weeks.
Books & Literaturereadingmiddlegrade.com

90 Best Middle Grade Books Releasing in Fall 2021

Fall is right around the corner, and while you may not be excited about your summer break ending, these middle grade books releasing in fall 2021 are worthy of major buzz. For this list, I’ve included 90 middle grade books I’m dying to read. This list includes book releasing in August and later. Several highly anticipated releases may be missing, such as Debbi Michiko Florence’s Just Be Cool, Jenna Sakai, because they’re on my first list of anticipated 2021 books.
Celebritiesmarketscale.com

The Weekly Scale: June 14th, 2021

This week at MarketScale, we dropped in on our newest series, explored how consumer behavior has changed, and filmed the pilot episode of The Next Great American Food Franchise. That’s making me hungry. Break out the iced coffee, because its the start of summer — and it’s time to scale...
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of June 14

On Monday, Saturn and Uranus form a right angle to each other in the sky, the second of three times they’ll square off this year. In the big picture of this year’s astrology, these squares — rare transits that happen about every 20 years, usually in clusters of three — are major events. Saturn, planet of authority and discipline, comes into tension with Uranus, planet of freedom and rebellion, and the result is a frustrating conflict between your commitment to old structures and your desire to escape their constraints. It’s hard to know just how this will play out: Maybe you’ll feel dissatisfied and creatively blocked, or maybe all that pressure and tension will break open to reveal something unpredictable and utterly new. If there’s one thing to expect from Uranus transits, it’s that they’ll bring surprises.
Comicscomicon.com

Review Round Up: Another Week’s Worth Of Comic Book Reviews

It’s that time of the week again when we round up all our reviews for your reading pleasure. Starting with Scott Redmond, who had a quieter week than usual looked at IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #117, and DC Comics’ Detective Comics #1037. Tito W James posted a number of...
Businessthatericalper.com

Linus Entertainment and Popguru Sound & Vision Announce Global License Deal

Linus Entertainment Inc. and Popguru Sound & Vision Ltd. announce today that they have signed a global exclusive licensing deal that will see future and back catalogue Popguru releases being marketed and distributed by Linus, that includes music from both The Confidence Emperors and Popguru label imprints. The new pact enables Popguru to now bring Linus’ marketing team and global reach to its artists. The first release under this new arrangement will be the John Orpheus album Saga King. Earlier this year, Penguin Random House launched his book of memoirs entitled Saga Boy under his real name of Antonio Michael Downing. There will be new albums to follow from The Wilderness of Manitoba and Martha and the Muffins.
Comicssideshow.com

The Amazing Spider-Man #638: One Moment In Time

“What am I doing? What am I getting her into?”. Sideshow presents the Spider-Man: One Moment in Time Fine Art Print by celebrated comic book artist Paolo Rivera. Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson- together, they are one of the most beloved couples in all the Marvel Universe. It seems that nothing could tear them apart (except maybe the devil himself). Inspired by the heart-wrenching events of the “One More Day” storyline and its “One Moment in Time” resolution, this detailed composition captures the joy and trust the partners share, embracing one another in an intimate moment high above the New York City skyline. Come what may, Petey and MJ share a love to outlast any villain’s plot or bump in the road, any costume change or twist of time.
Astronomycreators.com

In the Light of Reality

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're curious, but you also appreciate the wonderment that comes before knowing. Finding beauty in a lingering mystery, you'll refrain from asking questions you don't want to know the answer to. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). "Measure twice and cut once" is the adage. But if you're...
Businesslatestnewspost.com

Executive Turntable: Atlantic Names EVP Black Music Promotion, WFUV Hires Rita Houston Successor

“Kevin literally grew up at this company,” said Atlantic chairman & COO Julie Greenwald in a statement. “From day one, he’s been a passionate advocate for our artists, who love him and his relentless devotion to their music and their long-term careers. Kevin’s played a pivotal role in taking our prominence in Black Music to new heights, and I’m thrilled to be able to announce this richly deserved promotion for one of our own.”
Comicsapstersmedia.com

14 Questions for Comic Book Artist and Lovecraftian Visionary Mike Dubisch

Fantastic worlds and creatures leap off the pages of Mike Dubisch’s drawings and paintings. In fact as a professional artist he’s contributed to so many fantastic worlds, from Star Wars to Dungeons & Dragons to the Cthulu Mythos of HP Lovecraft, his unique and astonishing art has shaped much of what we see in popular fantasy. His work is masterful and still uses mostly traditional methods as opposed to much of the digital art that is common now.
Businessthetechpanda.com

Youth brand Bewakoof onboards Rajkummar Rao as its first celebrity engagement

Youth brand Bewakoof.com onboards Rajkummar Rao as its first celebrity engagement. Rajkummar Rao is an actor known for his hatke and eclectic choices whether movies for big screen or OTT. Rao, who has done thought-provoking roles like Newton and Shahid to horror comedies like Stree and Roohi and heart-touching films like Bareilly ki Barfi, is one of the most loved actors cutting across demographics and geography.
Comicsi-bidder.com

Secret War #3 by Marvel Comics

ESTIMATE: $300.00-$450.00. Secret War #3 by Marvel Comics. A piece of comic book history, this limited edition, from original art by Gabriele Dell'Otto, depicts Scorpion, Shocker, Hobgoblin, Doctor Octopus, and Grim Reaper. In 1998 Dell'Otto started collaborating with the European division of Marvel Comics, producing covers, posters and lithographies for Italy, France and Germany. In 2002, his work was shown to the editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, who entrusted to him with the art for the Secret War mini-series. "Secret War #3" is a limited edition giclee on canvas by Gabriele Dell'Otto presented by Marvel Comics! This piece comes gallery wrapped. Includes Certificate of Authenticity! Measures approx. 24" x 18" (image). This item requires special handling and may have a longer than usual turnaround.
Comicsi-bidder.com

X-Men Evolutions #1 by Marvel Comics

ESTIMATE: $400.00-$600.00. X-Men Evolutions #1 by Marvel Comics. A piece of comic book history, this limited edition, from original art by Patrick Zircher, depicts the heroic Wolverine. Zircher's early career as an illustrator in the genre began with production of several completed works for Villains and Vigilantes, Champions and other pen and paper role-playing games as well as early stints with independent comic book publishers. Following this he went on to work largely for Marvel Comics on leading titles like Iron Man, Thunderbolts and New Warriors but also did a considerable amount of work for DC. He is currently exclusive with Marvel Comics. "X-Men Evolutions #1" is a limited edition numbered giclee on stretched canvas by Patrick Zircher presented by Marvel Comics. This piece comes gallery wrapped. Includes Certificate of Authenticity! Measures approx. 27" x 18" (image); 1.5" (depth). This item requires special handling and may have a longer than usual turnaround.
Businessmorningbrew.com

Netflix partners with Shopify to introduce online store

We don’t know when season four of Stranger Things will come out, but expect some branded swag when it drops. With help from Shopify, Netflix yesterday debuted an online store to sell its own limited-edition merch. E-comm and chill: Netflix.shop is the result of a concerted effort on the streamer’s...
TV & Videosthedoctorstv.com

Podcasts Created by the Producers of 'The Doctors'

Looking for your next great listen? Check out these podcasts produced by Stage 29 Productions, LLC, producer of The Doctors! Whether you're looking to learn something new, laugh out loud, or simply be entertained -- we've got shows to keep your mind engaged! So, download a few today and give them a listen.
PetsThrive Global

Luna Grace Isbell-Love of Luna Love Leadership: “Be An Idealist”

Be An Idealist. This is about carrying a vision that only you can see, that’s why it hasn’t been done already. You see it as complete in it’s most ideal state, you see the world or your industry in their most ideal state, this is what inspires others. Anyone can follow a vision, but there are few people who can see the ideal scene and inspire a movement around it.