Christina Aguilera had a fun photo shoot in her Pride 2021 merch collection, which is sending money to two nonprofits that benefit transgender individuals!. Christina Aguilera has launched a Pride 2021 collection, so of course, she had to model it! This called for a photo shoot, in which the “Lady Marmalade” singer posed in the collection’s $55 “Spectrum Photo Sweatshirt” (which featured a graphic art print of Christina’s face) and the “Spectrum Logo Brief Underwear” (which she wore with just a long white cardigan). Christina posted polaroid photos from the sultry shoot to her Instagram page on June 3, leaving fans in awe!