Consumer Diary: Unexpected fire danger shows need for new smoke alarms
A weird event happened at bedtime last Tuesday night: Climbing the stairs, our dog Latke and I heard a loud noise in the bathroom. The ceiling exhaust fan — used once in 22 years — somehow had started (a ghost?), and nothing I did fiddling with the control box stopped it. I must admit I did explode in frustration and anger, scaring the dog. Sorry, Latke. Finally, despite fearing a possible fire, I gave up, figuring I’d call the maker, NuTone, in the morning if it persisted.www.journalinquirer.com