The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update on the new coronavirus, COVID-19. On Saturday, May 15, 2021, DHHS announced 145 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 91 people who tested positive by PCR test and 54 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,338 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.