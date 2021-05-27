Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Morning Bites: Adapting Jeremy C. Shipp, Emma Straub Interviewed, Elle Nash on Fiction, and More

By Dan Frank
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn onscreen adaptation of Jeremy C. Shipp’s The Atrocities is in the works. The NYPL’s blog noted some Schomburg archival collections relevant to Pride Month. James Fallows wrote a moving remembrance of the late editor Dan Frank. The New York Times checked in with the Newark bookstore Source of Knowledge.

