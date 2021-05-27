Zack Snyder Wants To Make an Adaptation of THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS in The Style of WATCHMEN

Hi there, Zack Snyder fans- well, this is to the "bros" side of the fanbase. I know you're there, so you can release the angry tension in your jaws that you hold for anyone who criticizes your cult lead, your "lord & savior". I mean the dude treats Superman like a Jesus figure who can't even be beaten by Wonder Woman, something evident in many moments in many comics. The man can't seem to roll with an ounce of criticism without imploding in quotes about his fandom that comes across like an egotistical maniac with the maturity of a five-year-old throwing a fit in a grocery store. When I learned about Snyder's Norse mythos-inspired series Twilight of the Gods and the recent casting during Netflix's Geeked Week, it was upsetting for a number of reasons. I quickly scanned the cast lineup, excitement in my mind as someone with a connection to Norse paganism and a love of the stories that could be explored, only to be heart-sunken. I looked for Freyja, a Norse goddess whose strength and energy would be exciting to witness on the small screen even if through animation…but the name wasn't there. Odin, Loki, Hel (luckily she's included), Thor, Ulfr, and the list of names went on.