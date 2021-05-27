Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder Wants To Make an Adaptation of THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS in The Style of WATCHMEN

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder's run with DC movies may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean he’s not interested in directing more DC films. He’s been talking about wanting to make a proper film adaptation of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns for years and this is something that he’d still like to do.

geektyrant.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Frank Miller
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batman And Robin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Seriesgruntstuff.com

Twilight of the Gods: Netflix announces the cast of Zack Snyder’s series and stands out for being diverse

Nearly two years in the past, Netflix introduced that Zack Snyder (Military of the Lifeless – 78%, Batman vs Superman: Daybreak of Justice – 27%) can be in cost of an animated series set in the world of Norse mythology. Additionally, the filmmaker can be govt producer of this program. Now, in the framework of the Geeked Week of the digital big, the names of the actors and actresses who will probably be half of this new manufacturing had been introduced and the incontrovertible fact that it’s a very diverse cast referred to as consideration.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix presented the new Zack Snyder series that will have Thor and Loki

Zack Snyder left behind his old confrontation with Warner Bros and already has a new partner: Netflix. The streaming platform has already signed him for the movie Army of the Dead and now it will give him confidence again because in the framework of Geeked Week he announced a new series directed by the filmmaker: Twilight of the Gods. What is it about and who will be the actors?
TV Seriestheclevelandamerican.com

The title and actor roster for Zack Snyder’s latest Netflix animation has finally been revealed.

“It’s my interpretation of Norse folklore… It’s going to be not normal for anything you’ve seen,” Snyder said at a virtual Netflix GEEKED occasion. “In movement, we can do anything we need, which is so fun and a good time for us all as the creatives included, we simply can go crazy, and I believe you’re going to cherish it.” Deborah Synder and Jay Olivia are additionally ready in the background.
MoviesMovieWeb

Zack Snyder Never Heard a Word from Warner Bros. After the Snyder Cut Was Released

After the successful premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max in March, it's looking like Warner Bros. has moved on from the "SnyderVerse." Though Zack Snyder was brought in to complete his four-hour cut of Justice League in response to a great demand from fans, the studio has not kept in touch with the filmmaker in the months after the premiere. That even includes information about the performance of the movie on HBO Max, which has reportedly been very well, although WarnerMedia hasn't divulged specific streaming numbers.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB Reportedly Comparing The Batman To The Dark Knight Trilogy

It’s almost a rite of passage for any actor cast as Batman to suffer from at least a little bit of backlash, with Christian Bale arguably the only star that was unanimously well received by fans, insiders and analysts alike. Thousands of letters were sent to Warner Bros. headquarters in...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Teases That Army Of The Dead Animated Show Sets Up A Sequel

We’re only one film and two and a half hours into Netflix’s expanded Army of the Dead universe, and already fans have a whole lot of questions they need answers to. How do zombies get each other pregnant? Why are there robot zombies that nobody notices? What does Area 51 have to do with it? Can there really be a time loop involved? All of these and more were posed during the apocalyptic blockbuster, but no resolutions were provided.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

AQUAMAN & THE LOST KINGDOM Star Jason Momoa Says He Did No Reshoots For ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE

Shortly after we got the news that Zack Snyder would be given the opportunity to return to Justice League and deliver his original vision for the DC Comics super-team, reports indicated that most, if not all of the main cast would return for reshoots. However, it's now come to light that Jason Momoa didn't actually film any new scenes, despite his character, Aquaman, having a much more substantial role in the story.
TV SeriesComicBook

Zack Snyder's Netflix Anime Announces Title and Cast

Zack Snyder is one of the biggest filmmakers in Hollywood, and it seems he is about to tackle a new kind of project. The director is set to bring an anime to Netflix soon, and its official name has been announced at last. The show will be called Twilight of the Gods, and its full cast has been made public as well!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sony Reportedly Eyeing Zack Snyder To Direct A Spider-Man Spinoff

It’s all systems go for the equal parts ambitious and risky Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, which has a slew of projects in various stages of development that will all tie together into a shared mythology that sounds as though it’ll eventually culminate in such crossovers as Spider-Man and Venom, the Sinister Six and more, despite still only being one movie old.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

The Dark Knight Returns Armored Batman Gets McFarlane-ized

The Dark Knight Returns Armored Batman Gets McFarlane-ized. McFarlane Toys aren’t the first company to make an action figure of The Dark Knight Returns. Batman. Anyone who’s entered a toy section in the last three years probably saw Mattel’s version hanging around on the pegs forever. And several import companies have taken a crack. However, most previous versions tried to replicate Frank Miller’s artwork, giving the figure exaggerated proportions or a cartoon-like finish. McFarlane’s takes a more realistic tack. This Dark Knight Returns Armored Batman looks like he fits in with the rest of the DC Multiverse line. It’s the Miller costume design through and through, but more the way he’d look if Todd McFarlane or Greg Capullo drew him.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Zack Snyder: If A Business Degree & Axe Body Spray Had A Baby- Opinion

Hi there, Zack Snyder fans- well, this is to the "bros" side of the fanbase. I know you're there, so you can release the angry tension in your jaws that you hold for anyone who criticizes your cult lead, your "lord & savior". I mean the dude treats Superman like a Jesus figure who can't even be beaten by Wonder Woman, something evident in many moments in many comics. The man can't seem to roll with an ounce of criticism without imploding in quotes about his fandom that comes across like an egotistical maniac with the maturity of a five-year-old throwing a fit in a grocery store. When I learned about Snyder's Norse mythos-inspired series Twilight of the Gods and the recent casting during Netflix's Geeked Week, it was upsetting for a number of reasons. I quickly scanned the cast lineup, excitement in my mind as someone with a connection to Norse paganism and a love of the stories that could be explored, only to be heart-sunken. I looked for Freyja, a Norse goddess whose strength and energy would be exciting to witness on the small screen even if through animation…but the name wasn't there. Odin, Loki, Hel (luckily she's included), Thor, Ulfr, and the list of names went on.