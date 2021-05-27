Cancel
Tillamook County, OR

Video: Mid-Valley Road Trip: Oceanside-Netarts

Corvallis Gazette-Times
 17 days ago

Reporter Kyle Odegard takes you on a journey to the communities of Oceanside and Netarts, which are some of his favorite spots on the Oregon Coast. These Tillamook County locations are a bit off the beaten path – they’re some of the few prime beach towns in Oregon that aren’t directly on Highway 101, and this makes them feel a bit secluded and less crowded. You have to be going there on purpose.

