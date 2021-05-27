If You Watched Netflix’s ‘Halston,’ Then You’ll Want to Know About This Bridal Designer’s Current Legal Battle

If you binge-watched the entirety of Halston on Netflix and immediately felt that your closet would be incomplete without Elsa Peretti's tie-dyed caftan or a draped jersey gown of your own, you're not alone. The Netflix series has sparked digital conversation around the Halston brand, particularly amongst fashion lovers in younger generations who didn't live through the first wave of Halston hype to experience the cultural effects first-hand. After all, this was many viewers' first introduction to the history and impact that Halston had on American fashion. According to Halston president Andrea Scoli, "the series is shedding light for Millennials and younger people on what Halston’s contribution to fashion was." The brand has since expressed interest in dressing some Met Gala attendees in wake of their new revival and considering how young this year's Met Gala co-chairs collectively are, though they currently have no plans to show at Fashion Week.