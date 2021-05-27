’90 Day Fiancé’: Did Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs Move From the Farm In Dinwiddie, Virginia?
When we first saw Julia Trubkina joining Brandon Gibbs on his family farm in Virginia, we thought the worst. She was asked to work on the farm while living there and this was not her type of environment by any means. Julia moved from a larger city and continued to ask Brandon to move out so that they could have some space of their own. It looks like the couple is either visiting Richmond or they have moved there.dailysoapdish.com