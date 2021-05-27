Meeting report published in Journal of Pain Research explores dental pain management and opioid prescribing during and beyond COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world for over a year, and in many areas the battle is not yet won and there may be difficult times ahead. However, in the midst of the pandemic, pre-existing health crises have continued to be problematic in healthcare. The opioid epidemic is still ever-present and could be set to worsen due to the psychological impact of social distancing measures. Opioid prescribing has become increasingly challenging in various fields, and dentistry is no exception.