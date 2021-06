Who hasn't said something shady about an ex? It’s one thing to do so with a friend, or to send a subtweet that only your besties will get. However, if your ex happens to be dating a Kardashian, a little bit of shade suddenly becomes headline news. That's been the case for Shanna Moakler, who hasn't been afraid to get salty on social media about her ex Travis Barker’s new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. When you factor in Shanna Moakler's zodiac sign, it makes sense why she might not have always been able to keep her opinion about her ex moving on to herself. That's not to say Moakler has outright insulted the relationship; it's more like dropping some not-so-subtle hints that she's... unimpressed, which is pretty restrained for an Aries like Moakler.