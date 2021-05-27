HBO Max’s ‘Adventure Time: Distant Lands’ Official Trailer | Will Finn Be Able To Find Jake Before It’s Too Late?

This week HBO Max graced us with a new chapter of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, and we were not ready for all the feelings "Together Again" would steer within us. It was amazing in every way possible Adventure Time always is: it made us laugh, scream, and cry and just straight-up joyful. We went on a trip with BMO on the first episode, and on the second one, we went on a trip down memory lane with Princess Bubblegum and Marceline's relationship which helped us understand them more and fall in love with them all over again. At the end of that episode we got a very subtle hint and wild theories I did not want to believe popped up all around, however, the question remained: where was Jake at the end of "Obsidian"?