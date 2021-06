On Thursday, May 13, President Joe Biden announced the new CDC guidelines, stating that fully vaccinated citizens don’t need a mask in most settings. For many people, this groundbreaking news represents a major step closer to post-pandemic life. After over a year, this long-awaited moment brings a newfound sense of hope and optimism over the progress of the pandemic. However, this new guidance does not mean that we are at the finish line of our country’s battle with the virus. Children and unvaccinated people still have to keep following established CDC guidelines by continuing to wear a mask in public.