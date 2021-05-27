‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Is Likely the Second Chapter of a Trilogy

I saw A Quiet Place Part II in New York City on March 6th, 2020. That’s not really a brag. But, for context, it’s an important detail. Film junkets are weird. As far as marketing budgets go, it’s often a lot more cost- and time-effective to fly journalists and bloggers from various global markets to a location to interview the cast of a film, rather than pinging the cast around to a dozen different spots around the world. The studio will bus the media pack to a theatre for a screening of the film, then make everyone sign a legal document that more or less says if you talk about the movie before X date several large horse cops will kick you to jail (or something like that). And then comes the interviews, which usually consist of a full day of sitting around while you wait for a precious handful of minutes with a recognisable movie star.