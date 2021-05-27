Cancel
'A Quiet Place Part II' Is Likely the Second Chapter of a Trilogy

By Matt Singer
 5 days ago
The sequel to A Quiet Place isn’t called A Quiet Place 2 or A Quieter Place or (unfortunately) 2 Quiet 2 Place. It’s A Quiet Place Part II, a subtitle that always begs the question: Is there already a Part III planned?. Although no sequel is necessarily official yet, the...

MoviesFilm School Rejects

'A Quiet Place Part II' Finds More Reasons to Scream

It’s never easy delivering a sequel to a popular film, but it can help if your original film was a box-office hit that left more than a few unanswered questions. John Krasinski‘s A Quiet Place (2018) checks both those boxes, and now three years later he’s returning audiences to a world overrun by alien monsters with incredible hearing. Rather than provide answers leftover from its predecessor, though, A Quiet Place Part II instead raises new ones. Happily, it’s also an intense and entertaining thrill ride that will have you jumping in your seat as it surpasses the original at nearly every turn.
Moviesbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Is a Masterclass in Tension

It’s been 14 months since I’ve been in a theater. The last film I was supposed to see was a press screening for A Quiet Place Part II right before South By Southwest 2020. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but now, that same film is my first film post-vaccination, and I have to say that I wouldn’t have it any other way. The first in the series is still one of my all-time favorite theater experiences, and even though this one doesn’t use silence nearly as much, it still fires on all cylinders and delivers a masterclass in tension.
Family Relationshipstheplaylist.net

‘A Quiet Place Part II’: An Uneven Middle Chapter Parenting Episode That’s Still Visceral & Thrilling [Review]

Actor/director John Krasinski’s 2018 thriller “A Quiet Place” is terrific for several reasons, but chief among them is how he takes a monster horror film and transforms it into a metaphor for the primal, paranoid, and elemental fears and “what if?” situations vulnerable and exposed parents can often dream up after having defenseless newborns. There’s a parental primitive instinct that kicks in and can really drum up your imagination, and Krasinski uses a basic monster’s invasion idea by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck and reverse-engineers the story to pose a terrifying thought. What’s a parent’s worst nightmare scenario? How about the horrors of the apocalypse and monsters that try and destroy the very fabric of your existence while you have young helpless children you must keep safe at all costs? Imbue that idea with Hitchcockian cinematic tension and expert craft, and yep, “A Quiet Place” checks all the boxes of a scary and deeply engrossing thriller with the highest of emotional stakes.
Moviesillinoisnewstoday.com

“Quiet Place Part II” Review: A strong and quiet type of thrilling horror

We start from the true beginning, with the dissonance of sound. A bell barks announcing a new customer entering the pharmacy. The customer’s boots are stuck along the floor.aloud Wow The noise of a customer peeling a plastic bag near a fruit stand. Join a baseball game in Little League. Enjoy the sound of bat balls, the cheers of parents and siblings, and friendly conversations on the stands.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

A Quiet Place Part II Review: Silence is Golden

In 2018, the world was captivated by John Krasinski’s directorial debut, A Quiet Place. We praised the film for its suspense and its inventive and original premise. Audiences praised it too, to the tune of 341 million dollars worldwide on a 17 million dollar budget. So it’s no surprise that a sequel would be in the works with that much money made. However, in an industry where sequels go massive and more epic, A Quiet Place Part II does not. By no means is that a bad thing. Instead, it focuses on the importance of the little things. As a result, A Quiet Place Part II is visually remarkable, technically solid, maturely written, tense, and brutal.
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ goes bigger than the original

A Quiet Place was almost a great movie. The first 80 minutes are solid, but the final scene contains one of the dumbest twists this side of late-period Shyamalan. Turns out the creatures with super-enhanced hearing are weakened by—you guessed it—high-frequency sounds, and somehow no one figured that out during an entire year of fighting the invaders. The greatest minds of every military force across the globe couldn’t put two and two together, but a teenager with a microphone cracked the (absurdly simple) code? Absolutely not. Explain yourself, A Quiet Place Part II.
MoviesDerrick

Movie review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' a missed opportunity to expand story

Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed and shot, starring Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt in an effortfully near-silent performance. Co-starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as their daughter Regan, the use of sign language and hearing aids made for some innovative visual storytelling and monster fighting. But lift the hood on “A Quiet Place,” and it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The film has a single idea, the character and story choices reverse-engineered to stuff drama into a dangerous, yet inherently staid situation. Suffused with a deeply earnest sense of self-seriousness but not a shred of humor, camp, or self-awareness, “A Quiet Place” is horror for people who don’t seem to like horror all that much.
MoviesCinema Blend

After A Quiet Place Part II Has Waited And Waited To Come Out, John Krasinski Has The Best Description For What That's Felt Like

It’s been a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been thriving in a renaissance for a number of years. But when the entertainment industry came to a screeching halt last year as a result of the pandemic, a number of highly anticipated horror movies were delayed. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II was one of the first movies to be pushed, and his description of waiting for it to come out is A+.
MoviesPedestrian.TV

This Review Of A Quiet Place Part II Took 14 Months To Complete

I saw A Quiet Place Part II in New York City on March 6th, 2020. That’s not really a brag. But, for context, it’s an important detail. Film junkets are weird. As far as marketing budgets go, it’s often a lot more cost- and time-effective to fly journalists and bloggers from various global markets to a location to interview the cast of a film, rather than pinging the cast around to a dozen different spots around the world. The studio will bus the media pack to a theatre for a screening of the film, then make everyone sign a legal document that more or less says if you talk about the movie before X date several large horse cops will kick you to jail (or something like that). And then comes the interviews, which usually consist of a full day of sitting around while you wait for a precious handful of minutes with a recognisable movie star.
MoviesA.V. Club

John Krasinski on A Quiet Place: Part II and that sad little box baby

Note: This footage was shot around the movie’s original release date, just before everyone went into lockdown. That’s why there are no masks and no social distancing. Ask any parent: Something changes when you have kids. Sure, your savings is drained and you’re constantly cleaning runny noses, but it’s more than that. Once you have kids, every single movie or TV show about children—and especially babies—in peril becomes almost unwatchable. It’s something John Krasinski had to deal with in spades while making the Quiet Place movies, which is kind of weird, considering he wrote the damn things. It’s something we talked with Krasinski for the clip above, touching on the first film’s infamous corn scene, as well as the Abbott family’s sad little infant in its sad little wooden oxygen box.
Moviesthechestnutpost.com

“A Quiet Place Part II” star Millicent Simmonds on reprising role

Millicent Simmonds stars as Regan Abbott in John Krasinski’s highly anticipated "A Quiet Place Part II" in theaters Friday. Simmonds, who is deaf like her character, tells Adriana Diaz how her experience helped shape the film beyond her starring role as the heroine. Plus, she shares why it’s important for audiences to see deaf actors on screen and what it was like working with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.
Lubbock, TXKFYO Radio

Win Movie Tickets to ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’

Movies are back! Enter to win a pair of tickets so you can see 'A Quiet Place: Part II' at Premiere Cinemas in Lubbock, Texas when it opens on May 28th, 2021. Remember: The more activities you complete below, the more entries into the contest you earn. A winner for this prize will be selected after 8 a.m. on May 28th, 2021. Good luck!
Moviesboxofficepro.com

The Sound of Silence: A Quiet Place Part II Sound Editors Speak Up

Behind Simon and Garfunkel, the second-most famous duo associated with “the sound of silence” may be Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn. The sound editors sculpted the auditory environment of 2018’s breakout horror-drama A Quiet Place, about a family of four attempting to silently survive a world overrun by blind predatory creatures possessing an acute sense of hearing. The pair earned an Academy Award nomination for Sound Editing for their work.
Electronicsheyuguys.com

Win X by KYGO Headphones with A Quiet Place Part II

The wait is over. To celebrate the release of A Quiet Place Part II, exclusively in cinemas June 3, and advanced screenings on May 31st (cert 15), we are giving you the chance to win two pairs of X by Kygo Xellence true wireless headphones to enjoy your own quiet place.
Times Union

Hudson Valley plays role in 'A Quiet Place Part II'

“A Quiet Place Part II,” the horror-thriller sequel featuring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, opens in theaters on May 28 during Memorial Day weekend. Often seen as the start of the summer blockbuster season, Memorial Day weekend will be a particularly important bellwether for the movie industry this year, now that moviegoers can return en masse to theaters.
MoviesBowling Green Daily News

'A Quiet Place Part II' a satisfying sequel

“A Quiet Place Part II” was set to open in March 2020, but a week before its release the coronavirus pandemic caused the shutdown of theaters worldwide – putting this eagerly anticipated sequel on the shelf. Here we are 14 months later, and “Quiet Place” has arrived to officially kick...
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ Featuring County, To Open Locally

It may have taken more than a year but a major studio film — with scenes shot in Chautauqua County — is about to hit theaters. “A Quiet Place Part II” starring John Krasinski will open across the country this week, including at Lakewood Cinema 8 and Warren Mall Cinemas III. The film’s release has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; its premiere was held in New York City on March 8, 2020, before being shelved for a wider release.