National Hamburger Day Deals

You may have already missed National Cinnamon Roll Day on October 4, and National Cake Day doesn't roll around until November 26, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a bit of both treats today (via National Today). Sweet-toothed fans across the country can easily find something to enjoy every October 14, National Dessert Day. On this special holiday, you can feel free to grab as many sugary goodies as you can and treat yourself to a wide variety of offerings that stores across the country offer in honor of this iconic celebration of every confection.

