Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia Family Discover Snakes In Their Ceiling

By Maney
kiss951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne month after Harry Pugliese moved himself, his wife, and his 13-year-old stepdaughter into a rental property in Lafayette, Georgia, he told his landlord about a leak in the roof. Pugliese says John Stafford did nothing about the problem, and last week part of the ceiling collapsed, revealing at least four rat snakes living in the ceiling. He says the family had already seen infestations of rats, cockroaches, and bees at the home, so he called Animal Control.

kiss951.com
View All 41 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Things#Animal Control#Daily Mail#Ceiling Snakes#Discover#Cockroaches#Rats#Infestations#Home#Rental Property#Money#Eviction Papers#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsnewsitem.com

My Neck of the Woods: Watch out for babies

For many wildlife species, the months of May and June are the birthing season. For other species, such as most predators, it’s time for their little ones to start becoming more independent and begin learning to develop their hunting sills. What do all of these youngsters have in common? Little fear of humans and their tools, putting them at risk of injury or death.
Georgia StateWYFF4.com

22 dogs found tethered to trees in Long County, Georgia

LONG COUNTY, Ga. — More than 20 dogs were found chained to trees by firefighters in Georgia. Firefighters found the dogs while responding to a brush fire in Long County, according to the Long County Sheriff's Office. The dogs are being held at the Long County Animal Control as they...
Georgia Stateinsideedition.com

Georgia Woman's Home Gets Taken Over by Massive Swarm of Bees

Call it “Invasion of the Bees.” That’s what happened in one woman’s home in Georgia, nearly 100,000 of them gathering, and this isn't the first time. Lisa Ohrmundt, who has lived in the Decatur residence for the last 14 years, said this has been the fourth time her home has been invaded by these menacing insects. The most recent mass takeover was in April when she noticed hundreds flying outside of her house and then disappearing, People reported.
Tennessee Statewvlt.tv

East Tennessee hunter discovers turkey with stomach full of cicadas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the last day of the 2021 turkey hunting season, an East Tennessee hunter discovered a turkey with a stomach full of cicadas. The turkey, Jake, was harvested in Jefferson County, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said...
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Illegal chop shop operation discovered in Georgia home

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Rockdale County are on the lookout for a Conyers man accused of running an illegal chop shop operation out of a home. Officials say they began looking for Travis Ramon Hamilton in early April when deputies responded to a GPS ping alert from a stolen 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

An Irresponsible Dog Owner Dumped Twenty Puppies on Tyler Road

A call went out over the weekend after it was revealed that someone had dumped twenty, yes 2-0, puppies on a county road in Tyler. The first thing I want to say is that whoever this person is is a horrible East Texan. This is not how we handle things around here. Luckily, these babies were rescued but help is needed to take care of them.
Georgia StateOnlyInYourState

Spend The Night In An Airbnb That’s An Actual Tiny Home Treehouse Right Here In Georgia

Sometimes the best way to clear your head and refresh your body is by taking a few days to yourself in nature. We have a getaway in Duluth, Georgia that is one-of-a-kind. One-part tiny house and one-part treehouse, the Owl in the Oak Airbnb rental is a private forested escape unlike any other. Fall asleep to the soft sounds of owls in the trees at this incredible Airbnb rental in Georgia.
Georgia StateWJCL

Invasive lizard species could turn Georgia into a breeding ground; efforts mount to eradicate tegus

Above file video: Invasive tegu lizard in Southeast Georgia. A years-long effort to remove invasive tegu lizards from Southeast Georgia continues. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia Southern University and the U.S. Geological Survey have been working since 2018 to assess and remove what is considered a wild population of Argentine black and white tegus in Tattnall and Toombs counties.
Georgia StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Thousands of jellyfish wash up on Georgia shoreline

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Thousands of cannonball jellyfish washed ashore Friday on Tybee Island and other Georgia beaches. The smack of jellyfish was several yards across and went along the entire coast, the Savannah Morning News reported. “It was a little intimidating, honestly, because I’ve never seen that,” Jodi Moody...