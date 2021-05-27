Georgia Family Discover Snakes In Their Ceiling
One month after Harry Pugliese moved himself, his wife, and his 13-year-old stepdaughter into a rental property in Lafayette, Georgia, he told his landlord about a leak in the roof. Pugliese says John Stafford did nothing about the problem, and last week part of the ceiling collapsed, revealing at least four rat snakes living in the ceiling. He says the family had already seen infestations of rats, cockroaches, and bees at the home, so he called Animal Control.kiss951.com