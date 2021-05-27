Georgia Family Discover Snakes In Their Ceiling

Call it “Invasion of the Bees.” That’s what happened in one woman’s home in Georgia, nearly 100,000 of them gathering, and this isn't the first time. Lisa Ohrmundt, who has lived in the Decatur residence for the last 14 years, said this has been the fourth time her home has been invaded by these menacing insects. The most recent mass takeover was in April when she noticed hundreds flying outside of her house and then disappearing, People reported.