I struck out on brisket at my first barbecue stop in North Carolina. It was on the menu, but the cashier said they weren’t able to cook it because the Skilsaw (a saw usually reserved for portioning bone-in meat) wasn’t working. Almost all of the brisket I’ve ever eaten has been boneless, so this tidbit had me worried for what was to come. Over a week of travel between Greenville and Charlotte, I searched for smoked beef in a state where barbecue is essentially defined as “chopped pork.” My luck improved considerably after that first stop, and I’m happy to report that North Carolinians have adopted brisket into their barbecue lexicon. Stunningly, the state even has two Texas-style barbecue joints that would hold their own in the Lone Star State: Prime Barbecue in Knightdale and Jon G’s Barbecue in Peachland.