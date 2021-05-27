Commission Report Determines It’s Time for a Racial Reckoning in College Sports
The authors said the NCAA also should invest in Black athletes while they are on campus, including pouring resources into programs that support African Americans. At its best, sports can be an arena where everyone’s differences and skills are respected and prized and can come together in an affirmation of the value of talent, teamwork, perseverance, and discipline, wrote the authors of a new report on racial equity in college sports.thewestsidegazette.com