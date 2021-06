How many celebrities did Judy Norton meet while working on “The Waltons”?. Being a famous celebrity has its perks including working on one of the most iconic production studios in Hollywood. During her time with the show, Norton spent most of her days at Warner Brothers Studio. That’s where most of the sets for “The Waltons” were housed. But that wasn’t the only show that filmed there. There were countless popular television shows and movies filmed at the same studio. During the latest episode of her video series, “Behind-the-Scenes With Judy Norton,” Norton revealed the list of celebrities she interacted with while playing Mary Ellen on “The Waltons.”