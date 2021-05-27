Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Analyst reveals stats that have made Rafa Nadal unbeatable at the French Open

tennishead.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRafa Nadal is so dominant at the French Open that he’s only lost twice in 102 matches and now Tennishead’s expert analyst can reveal the backbone of those performances. “Rafael Nadal’s record at the French Open is unrivalled. He comes into this year’s event with an incredible 100-2 win-loss record, a record surely never to be surpassed. Such is his dominance in Paris, that his 13 Roland Garros crowns can be considered as one of the greatest ever achievements in sports. A natural question that arises is, why has Nadal been able to be so dominant at the French Open? Well firstly he is the greatest clay court player ever, often nicknamed the “King of Clay”. But as good as he already is on clay, he is even better at Roland Garros.

tennishead.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Open#Tennis Tournament#Economics Statistics#Atp#Asics Gel Resolution 8#Novak Djokovic Check#Receive#Tennis Rackets#Return Points#Paris#Depth Features#Stunning Photography#Immense Pressure#Regular Updates#Reveal#Clay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisolympics.com

Rafa Nadal and Naomi Osaka win top honours at 2021 Laureus Awards

Tennis stars Rafa Nadal and Naomi Osaka were the headline winners of the 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards, which were held at a virtual awards ceremony in Seville, Spain. The night’s other big winners included German football team Bayern Munich, Egyptian footballer Mo Salah, F1 racing star Lewis Hamilton for his work fighting racism, and returning Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Tennis-Nadal casts doubts over Olympic participation with wait-and-watch approach

(Reuters) - Rafa Nadal has raised doubts about his participation in this year's Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying on Tuesday that he has to be flexible and cannot give a clear answer until he organises his schedule for the year. Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising new questions about whether the rescheduled July 23-Aug. 8 Games should go ahead.
Tennisatptour.com

Roman Feast Friday: Djokovic v Tsitsipas, Nadal v Zverev

The last time Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas met on a tennis court, the pair battled for almost four hours in a classic Roland Garros semi-final. On that occasion, Djokovic dropped a two-set lead but regained his composure in the decider to reach his fifth Roland Garros final with a 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 win. The pair will be prepared for another intense clash on Friday, when they meet on Centre Court at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
Tenniswsau.com

Tennis-Nadal defeated by Zverev in Madrid Open quarters

MADRID (Reuters) – Rafa Nadal was knocked out of the Madrid Open quarter-finals stage 6-4 6-4 by German Alex Zverev on Friday. Nadal, a five-time winner in the Spanish capital, was the favourite and top seed having lifted the Barcelona Open trophy last month but played below par on a sweltering spring day.
TennisBirmingham Star

Murray to hit with Djokovic in Rome with Roland Garros on his mind

Andy Murray will head to the Rome Masters next week and practice with world number one and long-time rival Novak Djokovic as he once again attempts to reignite his injury-stalled career. The three-time Grand Slam champion has been out of action since suffering groin pain ahead of the Miami Open...
Tennistennishead.net

“Nadal must be wary” Analyst issues warning before Italian Open semi-final

Rafa Nadal will go into his semi-final clash at the Italian Open as the hot favourite but it won’t all be plain sailing against the huge serving American Reilly Opelka according to Tennishead’s statistical expert. “Rafael Nadal faces this week’s surprise package Reilly Opelka in the 2021 Italian Open semi-finals....
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'I hate to talk about me in that way'

Tennis star Rafael Nadal is known to be a humble person. After enjoying great success, the Spaniard still holds his core values ​​and has not changed as an individual. It is this attitude of yours that has helped you maintain success for so many years. Recently, Nadal made an interesting...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'That is the main issue, more than about the preparations'

At Barcelona 2016, Rafael Nadal survived a tough challenge from two-time defending champion Kei Nishikori to win 6-4, 7-5 in two hours and four minutes, clinching his ninth crown in one of his favorite events! It was the 49th ATP title on clay for the great Spaniard, equaling Guillermo Vilas' record and looking good to pass the Argentine on the remainder of the clay tour that spring.
Tennistennishead.net

Previous Italian Open finals between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will meet for a staggering 57th time in the final of the 2021 Italian Open. The great duo have faced off on nine previous occasions in Rome – more than at any other tournament. Between them, they have collected 14 of the last 16 Italian Open titles with Nadal winning nine and Djokovic claiming five.
Tenniswkzo.com

‘Big Three’ getting old? Djokovic doesn’t think so

(Reuters) – The ‘Big Three’ of men’s tennis have found some “fresh energy” to thwart the charge of younger players on the tour, world number one Novak Djokovic said after setting up yet another title clash against his biggest rival against Rafa Nadal. The last four ATP Masters 1000 events,...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Djokovic outlasts Sonego to set up Rome final with Nadal

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will clash for the Italian Open title after the top two seeds advanced to the final of the Masters tournament on Saturday. Djokovic, who beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6 7-5 7-5 in a rain-delayed quarter-final earlier in the day, was also stretched to three sets in the semi-final before overcoming local favourite Lorenzo Sonego.