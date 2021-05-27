Analyst reveals stats that have made Rafa Nadal unbeatable at the French Open

Rafa Nadal is so dominant at the French Open that he’s only lost twice in 102 matches and now Tennishead’s expert analyst can reveal the backbone of those performances. “Rafael Nadal’s record at the French Open is unrivalled. He comes into this year’s event with an incredible 100-2 win-loss record, a record surely never to be surpassed. Such is his dominance in Paris, that his 13 Roland Garros crowns can be considered as one of the greatest ever achievements in sports. A natural question that arises is, why has Nadal been able to be so dominant at the French Open? Well firstly he is the greatest clay court player ever, often nicknamed the “King of Clay”. But as good as he already is on clay, he is even better at Roland Garros.