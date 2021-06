A little over two weeks after RNG’s win at MSI, the LPL returns with their Summer Split. This time around, most teams simply added players to their roster, reinforcing their ranks instead of changing them altogether. That said, Victory underwent massive changes, bringing in an entirely new roster, with most of them being rookies to the LPL stage. Bilibili Gaming, LGD, Rogue Warriors, Team World Elite, Thundertalk Gaming and Ultra Prime all added one or two new faces to their rosters. The core roster for the remaining LPL teams will likely remain the same as they were in spring. With all that said, welcome to the beginning of the LPL 2021 Summer Split.