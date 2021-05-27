Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

On This Day: George Strait Releases First No. 1 Hit, ‘Fool Hearted Memory,’ in 1982

By Jim Casey
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGfmN_0aDJiA1v00

George Strait has scored a remarkable 44 No. 1 hits across the Billboard country charts during his Hall of Fame career. But the line “strait” to the top started with “Fool Hearted Memory,” which was released on May 27, 1982.

George found success on the charts with the release of his 1981 debut album, Strait Country. The album’s lead single, “Unwound,” peaked at No. 6, while “Down and Out” reached No. 16 and “If You’re Thinking You Want a Stranger (There’s One Coming Home)” hit No. 3.

Nonetheless, George Strait was still not a household name. But a horrible movie and a great song were about to change all that.

George Strait to the Top

Back in 1981, songwriters Byron Hill and Blake Mevis (also George’s producer on Strait Country) set out to write a song for a U.S. vs. Russia spy movie called The Solider.

“I had written a song for a movie called The Exterminator,” said Byron Hill to Country Weekly magazine in 2002. “The same company came to my publisher and wanted a song for The Soldier. But there was more to it. The studio wanted a major-label artist to record the song and perform it in the movie. And they would only commit to the song if it was released as a single.”

Once Hill and Mevis penned the tune, Mevis made a work tape of the song, “Fool Hearted Memory.” The songwriters pitched it to George and the movie company. Everybody was onboard, including George’s MCA label.

George recorded “Fool Hearted Memory” in September 1981, and he released it to country radio on May 27, 1982. It served as the lead single from his sophomore album, Strait From the Heart, which was released on June 3, 1982. The single topped the charts on Aug. 28, 1982, to become the first of many No. 1 hits for the King of Country.

As for The Soldier? Well, it was released on June 15, 1982. But it’s pretty awful. However, George appeared in the film to perform “Fool Hearted Memory” in a honky-tonk that featured a mud wrestling/mechanical bull/fight scene.

Of course, Blake Mevis went on to produce a number of hits for George, including “Marina Del Ray” and “Amarillo By Morning.” On the other hand, Byron Hill went on to have a very successful songwriting career, including penning “Born Country” for Alabama and “High Tech Redneck” for George Jones,

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

98K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Strait
Person
George Jones
Person
Byron Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fool Hearted Memory#Radio On#Amarillo#Hits#Billboard#Hall Of Fame#Strait Country#Mca#The King Of Country#Song#Producer#Releases#On This Day#Fame Career#Born Country#Country Weekly Magazine#Country Radio#Line#Russia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: George Strait Drops ‘Let’s Fall to Pieces Together’ as Single in 1984

Thirty-seven years ago today, country music legend George Strait released his fifth number one song, “Let’s Fall to Pieces Together.”. With 60 number one hits songs, it may be difficult to keep track of all of George Strait’s chart-topping tunes. Nevertheless, there’s a reason he’s landed in the top spot so many times. And it’s because Strait knows how to make great music. “Let’s Fall to Pieces Together” is a perfect example of this. Not all fans may remember the tune because it was released so early on in Strait’s career. But the song was a hit nonetheless.
Music995qyk.com

George Strait: His 45 Best Songs

It’s always going to be hard to make a George Strait songs list: he has 60 #1 songs, and a lot of his classics didn’t even hit the top spot on the singles charts. And the story isn’t over: he’s reportedly working on new music at the moment. Many of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

George Strait is Bringing Us ‘Something Special’ in New ‘Strait From the Stage’ Post

On Tuesday, country icon George Strait shared “something special” with a throwback 1980s clip of the singer performing one of his many classics. The legendary singer posted the concert footage as part of his “Strait From the Stage” social media series. The 30-second video shows George Strait singing a portion of his 1985 hit “You’re Something Special to Me.” The single came off his similarly titled fifth studio album Something Special.
Religioncountryfancast.com

George Strait’s Faith & Overcoming Family Tragedy

Country music superstar George Strait's faith has remained strong over the years despite facing hardships. More on the icon's private life, here. Out of all the songs country music legend has recorded over the years, one in particular is deeply personal and touches upon George Strait‘s faith. “You’ll Be There” came along over two decades after George and Norma Strait’s 13-year-old daughter, Jenifer, was tragically killed in an automobile accident on June 25, 1986. She was riding with friends when the driver lost control of his Ford Mustang as he attempted to take a turn too fast. The car rolled over and Jenifer, who did not have a seat belt on, was killed instantly. George arrived at the scene shortly after being notified of the accident. After Jenifer’s death, the Strait family helped form The Jenifer Lynn Strait Foundation, which donates funds to various children’s charities around San Antonio, Texas.
Musicgranthshala.com

Elvis Presley’s Producer Called This Johnny Cash Song Better Than All Elvis’ Songs

Sam Phillips was a classic rock legend who worked on many of Elvis Presley’s greatest songs. However, he also collaborated with Johnny Cash and considered one of his most famous songs to be the greatest of all time. Here’s a look at the Cash song he deemed better than Elvis’ overall output—and how it fared in comparison to Cash’s other songs.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Willie Nelson Releases Landmark Album ‘Red Headed Stranger’ in 1975

Willie Nelson released his landmark album, Red Headed Stranger, on May 26, 1975. In the 1960s, Willie Nelson made a name for himself as a talented songwriter. He penned hits for Faron Young (“Hello Walls”), Patsy Cline (“Crazy”), and Ray Price (“Night Life”). However, as a singer, he only achieved modest success on the charts, including two Top 10s—”Willingly” and “Touch Me”—in 1962. Clean-cut and suited-up, Willie wasn’t the Outlaw pioneer and superstar we know today. However, with 1975’s concept album, Red Headed Stranger, Willie entered a star-powered stratosphere.
Musicwkml.com

12 Songs That Made Chris Young A Headliner

Chris Young came onto the country music scene after winning Nashville Star and he’s been going strong ever since scoring multiple number one songs and headlining big tours. As Chris celebrates his 36th birthday today (6/12), we take a look at what songs made him the headliner he is today.
MusicPosted by
95.3 Big Kat

Hear Don Henley’s Pre-Eagles Group That Kenny Rogers Discovered

Don Henley was one of the founding members of the Eagles, but he was actually a veteran of Los Angeles' burgeoning country-rock scene years before that group got off the ground. Henley previously played in a band called Shiloh — and Kenny Rogers played a critical role in introducing his talents to the world.
Entertainment995qyk.com

George Strait To Play Rodeo Houston in 2022

On his 69th birthday (5/18), George Strait was announced as the closing act for next year’s (2022) Rodeo Houston festivities with a concert (while Strait has actually ridden in the rodeo in years past, this year he’s simply going to perform). Rodeo Houston will run February 28-March 20 at NRG Stadium, with an extra day added for Strait’s performance.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

Brooks & Dunn Admit Their Partnership ‘Never Should Have Worked’

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn enjoyed a 20-year hitmaking partnership as Brooks & Dunn that, in a new interview, they say never should have worked out the way that it did. Both Brooks and Dunn recently appeared on I Miss … '90s Country Radio With Nick Hoffman on Apple Music Country. The duo responsible for country classics including "Boot Scootin' Boogie" and "Neon Moon" can still remember the wariness they experienced when they first came together to write songs at the suggestion of label executive Tim DuBois.