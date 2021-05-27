‘The Waltons’: Mary Ellen Actress Remembers Making a ‘Home Movie’ With Co-Stars On-Set

The first thing that I realized I had forgotten about the movie-going experience were the ads. Don’t get me wrong, I like a trailer or three as much as the next guy. In fact, considering it had more than year since my last regular movie going experience, I was looking forward to A FEW coming soon ads to excite me for future cinema experiences as I settled into a very comfy recliner chair for a mid-afternoon viewing of A Quiet Place Part II Thursday afternoon. 30 minutes and SEVEN ads later, my lunch that I had bought at the theater was gone and I was more than ready for my movie to start.