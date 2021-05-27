Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Waltons’: Mary Ellen Actress Remembers Making a ‘Home Movie’ With Co-Stars On-Set

By Katie Maloney
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What did “The Waltons” kids do when they weren’t filming the show? They filmed home movies. Certainly, the cast of “The Waltons” lived incredible lives. Although many of their families tried to keep things as normal as possible, there was no denying that the kids were Hollywood superstars. Nevertheless, the kids still went to school and enjoyed the pastimes that most kids enjoy – including making home movies. During an episode of her video series, “Behind-the-Scenes with Judy Norton,” Norton talked about the time she and her castmates created a film of their own on the Warner Brothers Studio backlot.

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

98K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Movies#Film School#Show Time#Warner Brothers Studio#Short Film#Hollywood Superstars#Kids#Incredible Lives#Video#Wardrobe#Things#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviespurecountry1067.com

‘The Waltons’ Movie Cast Is Complete

It looks like The CW has completed casting the Walton family for its upcoming movie, The Waltons Homecoming. The additions include Marcelle Le Banc, Mary Ellen, Christian Finlayson as Jason, Marilyn Mcoo as Sister Harriet, Alpha Trivette as Grandpa Walton, and more. The movie will celebrate the 50th anniversary of...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Mary Ellen Actress Judy Norton Reveals She Was ‘Shocked’ By One Scene When Re-Watching ‘The Conflict’

Hey, fans of The Waltons. Do you remember that time John Boy was shot during a standoff with federal law enforcement?. Judy Norton, who played Mary Ellen on the show, didn’t recall the scene until she rewatched an episode called The Conflict, which served as the season three premiere in 1974. Norton, each week, looks back at an episode of The Waltons as part of her online show.
Moviestheintelligencer.com

Movies with Mary: 'Blue Miracle' needs a miracle to save it.

I have always liked Dennis Quaid, the star of “Blue Miracle,” and thought he was a sexy leading man, especially in “The Parent Trap.” In this film he is anything but sexy. He is a grumpy, old, unshaven, curmudgeon who is not very likable. After suffering through a devastating hurricane,...
MoviesTelegraph

Movies with Mary: 'A Quiet Place II' isn't quiet

I finally got to see a movie in a theater. The film critics got a screening of “A Quiet Place II.” This is the first screening I have seen in 440 days. It felt so good to see everyone again. Hopefully, there will be more theatrical screenings so we can give you the information on movies as they come out, not weeks afterward.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘The Waltons: Homecoming’ Special at CW Sets Main Cast

“The Waltons: Homecoming” special at CW has added ten new cast members. Ben Lawson, Marcelle LeBlanc, Christian Finlayson, Tatum Matthews, Samuel Goergen, Callaway Corrick, Rebecca Koon, Alpha Trivette, Marilyn McCoo, and Billy Davis Jr. will all star in the special. They join previously announced stars Bellamy Young, who plays Olivia Walton, Logan Shroyer, who plays John Boy, and Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton in the beloved television series “The Waltons,” in the role of The Narrator.
Moviestheintelligencer.com

Movies with Mary: 'My Spy' will make you want to join the CIA

It has been a year and three months since I have been able to see a film critic screening in St. Louis. I have been forced to review movies on HBO, Starz, Amazon Prime and Netflix. I am going to my first theatrical screening this week at Ronnie’s. I am...
Weathermomcollective.com

Summer Movies Under the Stars

The weather is dreamy on a perfect summer night. Are you looking for a new activity to try with your family? Enter Movies Under the Stars!. There are numerous sites around the city, that you could even try a new spot each week! You can catch movies in Pickerington, Hilliard, Easton, Grove City, New Albany, Upper Arlington, Bexley, Galena, and even Zoombezi Bay!
MoviesJunction City Daily Union

Returning home to the movie theater

The first thing that I realized I had forgotten about the movie-going experience were the ads. Don’t get me wrong, I like a trailer or three as much as the next guy. In fact, considering it had more than year since my last regular movie going experience, I was looking forward to A FEW coming soon ads to excite me for future cinema experiences as I settled into a very comfy recliner chair for a mid-afternoon viewing of A Quiet Place Part II Thursday afternoon. 30 minutes and SEVEN ads later, my lunch that I had bought at the theater was gone and I was more than ready for my movie to start.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Says Making the Movie Was "Extremely Stressful"

After starring in other Marvel projects for years, Scarlett Johansson will soon receive her very own solo film. Cate Shortland's Black Widow is currently set for release in theaters and on Disney+ in early July, giving fans their first MCU movie in over two years. In the latest issue of Total Film, Johansson says working on the project was "extremely stressful" because of the storytelling laid out in the predecessors to her solo film, like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Rent 'Spiral,' the new 'Saw' movie starring Chris Rock, to watch at home now on digital

Here’s a look at what’s new or notable in home video. Movies and TV series are available on streaming sites such as iTunes, Amazon and Vudu unless otherwise noted. “Spiral: From the Book of Saw”: The new “Saw” movie starring Chris Rock is the first in the franchise that doesn’t revolve around Jigsaw, the criminal mastermind who kept popping up even after he died in “Saw III.” Maybe he’s missed? The movie looks great, dark but crisp, and there’s still plenty of gore. But Rock’s presence as a detective investigating a copycat killer who targets corrupt cops shifts the balance of “Spiral” from horror to police procedural. That’s not where “Saw” fans want to be, though a fairly spectacular and on-brand ending almost sets things right.