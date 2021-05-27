‘The Waltons’: Mary Ellen Actress Remembers Making a ‘Home Movie’ With Co-Stars On-Set
What did “The Waltons” kids do when they weren’t filming the show? They filmed home movies. Certainly, the cast of “The Waltons” lived incredible lives. Although many of their families tried to keep things as normal as possible, there was no denying that the kids were Hollywood superstars. Nevertheless, the kids still went to school and enjoyed the pastimes that most kids enjoy – including making home movies. During an episode of her video series, “Behind-the-Scenes with Judy Norton,” Norton talked about the time she and her castmates created a film of their own on the Warner Brothers Studio backlot.outsider.com