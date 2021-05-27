Wisconsin Flexes Drinking Muscles In New ‘Drunk’ Map

Hot off the minds of Midwest travel writers: a fresh look at where to eat, drink, play and stay around the region. Mauricio Parra learned to make churros, the cinnamon-sugared fried dough treats sold across Mexico, from his sister-in law's "churro guy," a street vendor who sells in front of a Catholic church in Guadalajara. Now Parra and his wife and son are passing the love along at Churro Parlor, where you can order fresh churros with coatings and dipping sauces like Fruity Pebbles, rainbow sprinkles, Mexican chocolate ganache, dulce de leche and guava compote. Wash them down with iced horchata espresso or a classic café con leche. "We want you to feel like you're walking into a colorful little hole-in-the-wall place in Mexico City," says Parra of his shops in the Lakeview neighborhood and Glenview. Bring an appetite (and your phone for the 'gram): The churros are 2 feet long.