Using Real Models To Predict A Zombie Outbreak – Would It Be Similar To Netflix’s ‘Army Of The Dead’?

Army of The Dead drops on Netflix today and the streaming giant has a surprise to go with it. ‘Creating an Army of The Dead‘ is a surprise thirty-minute behind-the-scenes feature that dives into the making of the Zack Snyder zombie-heist film. It features in-depth interviews with the cast and filmmakers, including Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Garret Dillahunt, Huma S. Qureshi, Visual Effects Supervisor Marcus Taormina, Costume Designer Stephanie Porter, Production Designer Julie Berghoff and more. Zack Snyder and the team on Army of The Dead will take you behind-the-scenes and discuss how the film came to life in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas – diving into the wild stunts, groundbreaking effects and the evolution of the zombie genre overall.