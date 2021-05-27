Using Real Models To Predict A Zombie Outbreak – Would It Be Similar To Netflix’s ‘Army Of The Dead’?

It looks like Netflix and Zack Snyder have a pretty massive hit on their hands. Everyone expected Army of the Dead to be popular when it arrived on Netflix last week, given the hype surrounding Snyder after his cut of Justice League debuted on HBO Max and the all-star cast leading his return to zombie movies. However, the overall success of Army of the Dead is enough to surprise even its biggest believers. On Friday morning, one week after its release, Netflix announced that Army of the Dead has been watched by 72 million households around the world.