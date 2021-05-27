Cancel
Prince William Brutally Shades Kate Middleton’s Attempts To Be A DJ – British Royal Family

By Hasib Afzal
dailysoapdish.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William expressed his disapproval at his wife Kate Middleton’s attempts to be a DJ. Prince William Brutally Shades Kate Middleton’s Attempts To Be A DJ. The pair were engaged on a royal visit to the Violence Reduction Unit in Scotland which helps youths overcome violent aggression through music. While their primary concern was hearing the youths’ grievances, as well as the work that the foundation does, Kate could not help but show off her music skills.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Dj#Uk#Cbs#Tvrocker#Video#Youths#Violent Aggression#Hearing#Violence#Line
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

Prince William RIPS The BBC Following Investigation Of Martin Bashir’s Interview With Princess Diana – British Royal Family

Prince William is certainly not holding back. The Duke of Cambridge has released a statement to the official inquiry into the circumstances that led up to the famous BBC Panorama interview between Martin Bashir and his mother Princess Diana back in 1995. William criticized the “deceitful way” the interview was obtained. Here’s what you need to know.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince William & Kate Middleton Cook 'Up A Storm To Prepare Meals' For Vulnerable Families In Edinburgh — Photos

Doing good! As part of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Scotland tour, the couple got their hands dirty in the kitchen. "Cooking up a storm with Sikh Sanjog 🍛 to prepare meals which for distribution to vulnerable families across the Edinburgh community," the pair's official Instagram account captioned the video. "Since 1989 Sikh Sanjog has been inspiring and empowering women in advancing their own life opportunities through building skills, confidence and promoting social inclusion. During lockdown, Sikh Sanjog set up a service to provide hot curry meals twice a week to disadvantaged people in the community — and after joining them in the kitchen The Duke and Duchess joined one of their youth groups preparing entries for a competition to design the cover of their new book 📖."
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Royal Tea: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and More

Another day, another piping hot serving of royal tea. Piers Morgan is claiming that Good Morning Britain is desperate to get him back after his departure in March following controversial remarks, which many deemed racist, about Meghan Markle. The ratings of GMB have plummeted since Morgan left. He’s open to...
Public Healthgruntstuff.com

Kate Middleton says she’s ‘vastly grateful’ to get COVID-19 vaccine

The Duchess of Cambridge says she’s “vastly grateful” after getting her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Kate Middleton, 39, tweeted about getting the jab after she made an look at an NHS-run heart at London’s Science Museum Friday, in accordance to media experiences. “Yesterday I acquired my first dose...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Prince William scared of more ‘truth bombs’ from Harry: report

Prince William is afraid his younger brother’s current confessional tour will end up becoming even more of a problem than it already has been, according to a report. The elder royal sibling is anxious that Prince Harry might “go too far with his truth bombs,” a source told the Mail on Sunday.
Beauty & FashionDaily Beast

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Seem to Have Swapped Wardrobes

How do you rebound after Meghan Markle tells Oprah—and therefore, the entire world—that you made her cry over wedding plans? Somehow, Kate Middleton has found a way. In the months since that explosive tell-all, the Duchess of Cambridge has quietly launched some slick brand rehab. It’s most evident in the...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince William Could Be Modeling Himself After This Important Person

British Royal family news reveals the differences between Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his brother Prince Harry’s outlook on life are widely dissimilar. While Prince William is preparing himself for his role as the future king, Prince Harry has shown his displeasure about the royal family and their lifestyle, admitting to the public on several occasions that he’s suffered mentally putting up with the royal family.
WorldPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince William Trolls Duchess Kate’s DJ Skills in Adorable Video: ‘It’s Hurting My Ears’

Can Duchess Kate be a DJ? Prince William certainly hopes not. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Scotland’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) on Monday, May 24, and they stopped by Heavy Sound CIC, which runs a bus outfitted with music equipment. They help young people in the community channel their emotions through rap or songwriting to prevent violence and crime.
MusicPeople

Kate Middleton Drops a Beat on Scotland Tour — and Prince William Jokes It's 'Hurting My Ears'

Kate Middleton won't be adding DJ to her royal résumé just yet!. Kate and Prince William continued their mini-tour of Scotland on Monday afternoon at Heavy Sound C.I.C., a Scottish community interest company providing music, creative arts and sports activities in underprivileged areas. The royal mom, 39, attempted some sound mixing by pressing buttons on the machine — but the end result prompted her to laugh and cover her ears.