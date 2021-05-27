Prince William Brutally Shades Kate Middleton’s Attempts To Be A DJ – British Royal Family

Doing good! As part of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Scotland tour, the couple got their hands dirty in the kitchen. "Cooking up a storm with Sikh Sanjog 🍛 to prepare meals which for distribution to vulnerable families across the Edinburgh community," the pair's official Instagram account captioned the video. "Since 1989 Sikh Sanjog has been inspiring and empowering women in advancing their own life opportunities through building skills, confidence and promoting social inclusion. During lockdown, Sikh Sanjog set up a service to provide hot curry meals twice a week to disadvantaged people in the community — and after joining them in the kitchen The Duke and Duchess joined one of their youth groups preparing entries for a competition to design the cover of their new book 📖."