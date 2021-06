Love is a powerful thing! Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell have been photographed together yet again, despite splitting after ‘The Bachelor.’. Bachelor Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have found their way back together again. The 29-year-old first Black Bachelor and his final rose selection split following his season after photos of her attending college antebellum parties and other racially insensitive past social media posts surfaced. But the pair has been spotted together once again, this time in New York City, where Matt looked like a protective gentleman to the jean-jacket clad 24-year-old in photos obtained by TMZ.