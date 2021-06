The anonymous mastermind behind the Nori’s Black Book Instagram page has finally come forward. After nearly eight(!) years of running the infamous North West parody account, Natalie Franklin has given up her anonymity and revealed her identity during the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired on May 13. As a huge fan of the show, Franklin decided to create social media pages on Tumblr, Instagram, and Twitter where she pretended to be posting photos and videos about the famous family from the perspective of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s firstborn, North.